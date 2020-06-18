India-China border standoff impact! Indian Railways set to show Chinese firm the door in mega project; details

In the year 2016, CRSC had won the contract to install signalling systems in over 400 km of rail lines.

Boycott China goods? Indian Railways set to show Chinese firm the door! As tensions run high between India and China, India has initiated the first set of actions against Chinese businesses in the country. Recently, a violent clash in Ladakh has killed 20 Indian soldiers, which has soured relations between the two neighbouring countries. Due to this, a Chinese engineering major is set to lose a contract with Indian Railways, according to an IE report. In the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor, decks are being cleared to terminate China Railway Signal and Communication (CRSC) Corporation’s contract. In the year 2016, CRSC had won the contract to install signalling systems in over 400 km of rail lines. According to officials quoted in the report, this is the only Chinese presence in the mega Indian Raiwlays project, which is now eyeing to engage players from India.

According to the report, the contract, worth around Rs 500 crore involves designing, constructing, testing, supplying, telecommunications, commissioning signalling as well as associated works for two lines of 413 km in UP’s New Bhaupur-Mughalsarai section. The sources quoted in the report said that to initiate the process, the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) has applied to the World Bank already, which is the funding agency. It is being said that after being continuously dissatisfied with the progress of work as well as other issues, DFCCIL is planning to show the door to the Chinese firm.

According to sources quoted in the report, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has also asked the state-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) not to use Chinese-made equipment in the upgradation of its 4G facilities. Now, the entire tender will be reworked, they said.

According to an official, DoT was considering telling private mobile service providers to reduce their dependence on equipment that are made in China. The security and safety of networks developed with Chinese equipment in the present situation will be under scrutiny. The patterns of ownership of ZTE and Huawei could become a sticking point in the network upgradation plans of India.