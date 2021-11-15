India-Bangladesh railway line likely to be completed by next year; details here

The Divisional Manager said that goods will be shipped from one nation to another via the network, and later, the service can also be availed by people to travel.

India-Bangladesh Railway Line: The much-awaited Agartala-Akhaura rail line, which is 15.6 kilometres long, connecting the Northeast region of India with Bangladesh, is likely to be completed by September-end of 2022. To review the work underway for the project, which was taken up in the year 2013 after the two countries inked a memorandum, Northeast Frontier Railways’ Divisional Manager, J S Lakra visited Nischintapur yard on Friday. The Divisional Manager said that goods will be shipped from one nation to another via the network, and later, the service can also be availed by people to travel. The railway project will link Gangasagar under the Akhaura sub-division of the Brahmanbaria district of the neighbouring country with Nischintapur in India, and from there to the Agartala railway station, a PTI report said.

Nischintapur in India has a transshipment yard. It is the first one in the country’s northeastern part, and the passengers coming from the neighbouring country, Bangladesh would be de-boarded there. Also, the incoming goods will be offloaded at Nischintapur. The railway project work on the Indian side is almost complete. On the Bangladesh side, construction of the rail project has resumed after a long gap due to Covid induced lockdown, an official of IRCON International Limited was quoted saying in the report.

According to the IRCON official, the Ministry of Development of the North Eastern Region (DoNER) is bearing the cost for track laying over 5.46 kilometres distance on the Indian side, while the expenses of setting up the 10.6 kilometre long rail stretch in the neighbouring nation are being borne by the Ministry of External Affairs, the official further stated. Once the railway link is completed, both cost and time would be saved in ferrying goods. Also, heavy machinery between the northeast region and abroad using Bangladesh’s railway network as well as ports as stakeholders would not need not travel via Kolkata anymore, the official added.