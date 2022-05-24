India-Bangladesh railway connectivity to enhance! NJP-Dhaka Mitali Express to run from this date

India – Bangladesh Train Services: Indian Railways passengers can now conveniently travel to Bangladesh as the Mitali Express Train Service is all set to be launched on 01 June 2022. The Mitali Express train service will run between New Jalpaiguri and Dhaka after a virtual launch by the Railway Ministers of India and Bangladesh. The Minister of State for Railways, Darshana Jardosh said from 1 June 2022, the Mitali Express train service will run between New Jalpaiguri and Dhaka, thereby, enhancing connectivity between the two countries- India and Bangladesh. Recently, the minister visited the Immigration Facilitation Centre at New Jalpaiguri railway station and reviewed the preparations for the operation of the Mitali Express.

According to a press release issued by the High Commission of India in Dhaka, the cross-border train services between India and Bangladesh will also be resumed shortly. In the statement, the High Commission of India in Dhaka said the Maitri Express train service between the capital of Bangladesh, Dhaka and the capital of West Bengal, Kolkata as well as the Bandhan Express train service between Kolkata and Khulna would be resumed on 29 May 2022. The Maitri Express train service will start its operation from Dhaka while the Bandhan Express train service will start its operation from Kolkata, the statement further added.

According to the Ministry of Railways, the passenger train service, New Jalpaiguri – Dhaka – New Jalpaiguri Mitali Express, was jointly announced by the Prime Minister of India and the Prime Minister of Bangladesh during PM Narendra Modi’s visit to Dhaka in Bangladesh on 27 March 2021. However, the New Jalpaiguri – Dhaka – New Jalpaiguri Mitali Express train service could not be started due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Haldibari – Chilahati rail link was also reopened on 17 December 2020 by both the PMs of India and Bangladesh for the movement of passenger and goods traffic.