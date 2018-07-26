India already has ‘bullet train’! Allahabad to Fatehpur @409 kmph – that’s what Indian Railways data suggests

Integrated Coaching Management System (ICMS), which monitors real-time data of train operations was fed with incorrect entries.

Express train becomes Bullet train! Don’t believe us? Indian Railways data seems to suggest that trains on its network can cover several kilometres of distance within minutes! Sample this – recently, an express train managed to cover a distance of 116 km between Allahabad and Fatehpur in a span of just 17 minutes at an incredible speed of 409 km per hour! It is clear that this data is wrong but the same was highlighted by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India in an audit report of the Indian Railways. According to a TOI report, CAG, while auditing data entry of 3 trains namely, Jaipur Allahabad Express train, New Delhi Allahabad Duronto Express train and Prayag Raj Express train found major discrepancies.

Integrated Coaching Management System (ICMS), which monitors real-time data of train operations was fed with incorrect entries. Also, the incorrect data was reflected in National Train Enquiry System (NTES), which by showing wrong timings of the arrival of trains at Allahabad railway station, caused a great deal of inconvenience to the passengers. In its audit report, CAG stated that during the year 2016-17, the above-mentioned trains operated on 343, 144 and 354 days respectively, out of which they took less than 53 minutes to cover a distance of 116 km between Fatehpur and Allahabad.

In order to cover the distance between Fatehpur and Allahabad Junction, it takes at least 53 minutes at a maximum speed of 130 km per hour. But, CAG in its audit stated that on July 9, 2016, the Allahabad Duronto Express train reached Fatehpur railway station at 5:53 AM and Allahabad railway station at 6:10 AM. This suggested the fact that the express train covered the distance of 116 km in just 17 minutes at a speed of 409 km per hour. Similarly, Jaipur Allahabad Express train, on April 10, 2017, reached Fatehpur railway station at 5:56 AM and Allahabad railway station at 5:31 AM. The Punctuality Performance Table on that day showed a delay of 36 minutes of the train in arrival at Allahabad railway station. Moreover, on March 7, 2017, a similar case was reported with Prayag Raj Express train, where the train reached Allahabad railway station at 6:50 AM, but according to the records, the train left Subedarganj railway station, prior to Allahabad railway station at 7:45 AM.