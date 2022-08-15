Independence Day: Kochi Metro Rail offers commuters uniform Rs 10 ticket for travel to any destination

Kochi Metro Rail Limited, the operator of the Kochi Metro, is all set to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence Day on Monday. Besides various events that have been arranged at the stations to mark the occasion, KMRL is offering its commuters the freedom to travel any distance for just Rs 10. Loknath Behera, Managing Director, KMRL hosted the national flag at 8 am at OCC Building at Muttom.

KMRL in a statement said ” To celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in a befitting manner, KMRL introduced the Freedom to Travel offer on August 15 with which any person could travel in Kochi Metro for just ₹10. Any distance ticket taken from any metro station from 6 am to 11 pm would cost only ₹10″

In order to celebrate the initiative, the KMRL has planned to distribute 10,000 bags to commuters at its stations. A cyclothon, also known as Freedom Ride, is being held since 6:30 am.

The commuters can also enjoy various programs and activities conducted by the students of the Greets Public School at the Edappally metro station. From 11 am till 12:30 pm, Students of Greets Public school will conduct various programs including patriotic songs and dances at the Edappally metro station. Students of Crescent Public school will entertain the public with flash mobs, magic show, and Karate performances at the Aluva metro station.

During the event, the public can enjoy a music performance by Untagged at the Vytilla metro station from 5 to 7 pm. The Edappally metro station will also host a music performance by the Plug and Play Foundation from 5 to 30 pm.

To commemorate the Partition Horror Remembrance Day, which is observed on August 14, a digital exhibition will be held in all the metro stations from August 12 to 15.

The Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav event is an initiative of the government of India to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the country’s independence.