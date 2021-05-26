In view of Cyclone Yaas, Indian Railways cancels more train services; see list

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) zone has also temporarily suspended some more trains in view of impending cyclone Yaas.
Cancellation of more passenger train services: Passengers are advised to check with railway authorities before commencing a train journey. Due to cyclone Yaas, several passenger train services have been cancelled by Indian Railways. Recently, many zonal railways including the South Eastern Railway zone, Eastern Railway zone had cancelled passengers trains as a precautionary measure against the cyclonic storm. In addition to these train services, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) zone has also temporarily suspended some more trains in view of impending cyclone Yaas. Here is the full list of special train services, suspended by the Northeast Frontier Railway zone due to cyclone Yaas:
- Train No. 03054 Mail Express Special cancelled from Radhikapur to Howrah Junction on 26 May 2021
- Train No. 03053 Mail Express Special cancelled from Howrah Junction to Radhikapur on 27 May 2021
- Train No. 03173 Mail Express Special cancelled from Sealdah to Agartala on 27 May 2021
- Train No. 02345 Mail Express Special cancelled from Howrah Junction to Guwahati on 26 May 2021
- Train No. 02346 Mail Express Special cancelled from Guwahati to Howrah Junction on 26 May 2021
- Train No. 05959 Mail Express Special cancelled from Howrah Junction to Dibrugarh on 26 May 2021
- Train No. 03147 Mail Express Special cancelled from Sealdah to Bamanhat on 26 May 2021
- Train No. 03148 Mail Express Special cancelled from Bamanhat to Sealdah on 26 May 2021
- Train No. 03149 Mail Express Special cancelled from Sealdah to Alipurduar Junction on 26 May 2021
- Train No. 03150 Mail Express Special cancelled from Alipurduar Junction to Sealdah on 26 May 2021
- Train No. 03159 Mail Express Special cancelled from Kolkata to Jogbani on 26 May 2021
- Train No. 03160 Mail Express Special cancelled from Jogbani to Kolkata on 27 May 2021
- Train No. 02377 Mail Express Special cancelled from Sealdah to New Alipurduar on 26 May 2021
- Train No. 02378 Mail Express Special cancelled from New Alipurduar to Sealdah on 26 May 2021
- Train No. 05227 Holiday Special cancelled from Yesvantpur Junction to Muzzafarpur Junction on 26 May 2021
- Train No. 06577 Special cancelled from Yesvantpur Junction to Guwahati on 28 May 2021
