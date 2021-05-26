In view of Cyclone Yaas, Indian Railways cancels more train services; see list

Due to cyclone Yaas, several passenger train services have been cancelled by Indian Railways.

Cancellation of more passenger train services: Passengers are advised to check with railway authorities before commencing a train journey. Due to cyclone Yaas, several passenger train services have been cancelled by Indian Railways. Recently, many zonal railways including the South Eastern Railway zone, Eastern Railway zone had cancelled passengers trains as a precautionary measure against the cyclonic storm. In addition to these train services, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) zone has also temporarily suspended some more trains in view of impending cyclone Yaas. Here is the full list of special train services, suspended by the Northeast Frontier Railway zone due to cyclone Yaas: