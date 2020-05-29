In view of COVID-19 pandemic, Indian Railways makes an appeal for safety of passengers; details here

In case of any distress or emergency or to seek help, passengers have been asked to reach out to Indian Railways authorities.

Indian Railways makes an appeal to passengers! In a bid to ensure that migrants can travel back to their homes, several Shramik Special Train services have been running on the Indian Railways network on a daily basis throughout the country. According to a statement issued by Piyush Goyal-chaired Railway Ministry, it has been observed by the national transporter that some passengers who are availing the Shramik Special train service have pre-existing medical conditions. This aggravates the risk that people face during the COVID-19 outbreak, the ministry stated. Over the last couple of days, a few cases of unfortunate deaths of passengers related to pre-existing medical conditions have happened while travelling, Indian Railways said.

Thus, in order to protect the vulnerable persons/passengers from the deadly novel coronavirus, the Railway Ministry, in line with the Ministry of Home Affairs, Order Number 40-3/2020-DM-I (A) dated 17 May 2020, makes an appeal to the public that passengers with co-morbidities (for example – diabetes, hypertension, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, immune deficiency conditions), children below the age of 10 years, pregnant women as well as elderly people above the age of 65 years may avoid travel by Indian Railways’ services, except when it is really necessary.

The Railway Ministry further claimed that the Indian Railways family is working round the clock to ensure that passenger train services are provided to all the citizens of the country needing to travel. But the safety of railway passengers is the biggest concern for Indian Railways, the ministry said. In case of any distress or emergency or to seek help, passengers have been asked to reach out to Indian Railways authorities (Railway Helpline Number – 139 and 138).

Indian Railways has been running several Shramik Special trains as well as 15 pairs of Special air-conditioned train services. Also, from 1 June 2020 onwards, as many as 200 additional trains will be operated on the Indian Railways network.