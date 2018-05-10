In next 1 year, Indian Railways to provide free WiFi services across 7,000 stations, says Piyush Goyal

“I want WiFi to be available to the poor of India so that they can connect with rest of the world,” Goyal said.

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday pitched for making Railways contemporary and modern in order to improve its connectivity with the world.

Speaking at an event here, the Union Minister said, “I am looking at how we can make an old organisation like the Railways think contemporary, think modern and connect with the world of tomorrow.”

He further hailed Bengaluru saying it excels in being the catalyst of technology.

