In a first, Indian Railways provides connectivity from Bhagat Singh’s village to Amritsar; check details here

By: | Published: January 17, 2019 4:34 PM

From Jaijon to Amritsar, the train fare would be around Rs 60 per person, while from Nawanshahr to Amritsar, the train fare would be Rs 50 per person.

For over a decade, people residing in the area were demanding an extension of the route to the city of Amritsar.

Bhagat Singh’s ancestral village gets first rail connectivity till Amritsar! The Jaijon-Doaba-Jalandhar DEMU service of Indian Railways has been extended, connecting Nawanshahr to Amritsar from today. With the commencement of this extended route, visitors from Majha region to Bhagat Singh’s ancestral village-Khatkar Kalan will benefit and vice-versa. Also, people from Jaijon Doaba region can now look forward to visiting the Golden Temple in train. Additionally, traders especially cloth merchants, would be hugely benefitted. According to an IE report, the extended train service, which originates from Jaijon village of Hoshiarpur District that falls under Garhshankar sub division, will now cover a distance of more than 200 km to Amritsar via districts of Nawanshahr and Jalandhar.

According to the report, from Jaijon to Amritsar, the train fare would be around Rs 60 per person, while from Nawanshahr to Amritsar, the train fare would be Rs 50 per person. Earlier, people had to spend nearly Rs 200 per passenger from Jaijon to Amritsar while travelling in a bus. Also, the train, which came via Nawanshahr, earlier used to get terminated at Jalandhar railway station.

The report further said that for over a decade, people residing in the area were demanding an extension of the route to the city of Amritsar. Now, with the extension of the route, the train will cover 22 railway stations in five districts namely, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Nawanshahr and Hoshiarpur. The train, which will run on a daily basis will depart from Jaijon railway station at 5:00 AM and will reach Amritsar station at 11:00 AM. On its return, the train will start the journey from Amritsar railway station at 12:15 PM.

According to Nawanshahr Railway Station Master Ram Lal Kataria who was quoted in the news report, the extended route of DEMU train, would be the first ever link of Indian Railways to provide train connectivity from Nawanshahr to Amritsar. Also, there will be a stoppage at Khatkar Kalan Jhandaji, the station master added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INFRASTRUCTURE
  3. RAILWAYS
  4. In a first, Indian Railways provides connectivity from Bhagat Singh’s village to Amritsar; check details here
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition