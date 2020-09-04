In a first, Indian Railways installs Easy Spit Automatic Vending Machine at Nagpur station; how it’s useful

The move is expected to help Indian Railways to prevent community spread of novel coronavirus.

Indian Railways has come up with an innovative solution to tackle the issue of spitting in public places! In a bid to prevent COVID-19, the national transporter, in a first, has installed an Easy Spit automatic vending machine at Nagpur railway station. According to the details shared by the Central Railway zone, the Easy Spit automatic vending machine will provide containers, pouches for spitting. These containers, pouches can be used by passengers multiple times during the train journey. The items available through this Easy Spit automatic vending machine are priced from Rs 10 to Rs 20. The move is expected to help Indian Railways prevent community spread of novel coronavirus.

During train journeys, it is very common for passengers to spit out of the window. With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the chances of spreading the infection are more. Therefore, with this new facility, Indian Railways passengers will not have to spit outside the window. Apart from the Easy Spit automatic vending machine, another facility of bag sanitation has been introduced at Nagpur railway station. The bag sanitation and wrapping solution will be done by BookBaggage.com, which is a start up firm based in New Delhi. The railway passengers boarding and de-boarding at Nagpur railway station can sanitize their bags, at a cost between Rs 10 and Rs 100.

Recently, it has also been reported that Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways may stop providing pillows, blankets, and other linen items in its air-conditioned coaches, even after the COVID-19 pandemic is over. However, no formal decision has been taken by the national transporter on this matter yet.

At present, no new linen supplies are being procured for AC railway passengers. In AC coaches of Indian Railways, linen items especially sheets and blankets, have been a regular cause of complaints from passengers as well as Parliament questions.