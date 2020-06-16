In a first, Indian Railways installs automated ticket checking machine at Nagpur station; watch video

The newly installed ATMA machine at Nagpur railway station ensures safety by adhering to social distancing norms by both passengers as well as railway staff.

In a first, Indian Railways’ Central Railway zone has installed a newly innovated ATMA – Automated Ticket Checking & Managing Access machine at the Nagpur railway station. The ATMA machine has been introduced at the station under the NINFRIS policy to prevent transmission of COVID-19. According to details shared by a Central Railway official, some of the key benefits of this system are automated boarding protocol by ticket checking, human body temperature checking, face mask checking and access to the station. Another benefit of ATMA is reduced staff deployment of commercial, RPF as well as medical departments with automation and adequate safety. Watch Video: How the innovative Automated Ticket Checking & Managing Access machine works –

This is an Innovative Earning Contract, implemented by NGP CR for the prevention from novel coronavirus. According to Central Railways, the ATMA machine will enable touch-free scrutiny of passenger’s credentials while following boarding guidelines. Also, it will generate Non Fare Revenue for the Central Railway zone. The innovative machine screens the human body temperature of the passengers, whether they are wearing masks, ID proof as well as the PNR of the ticket, ensuring social distancing of both passengers.

The new Automated Ticket Checking & Managing Access machine has a two way mike system to guide the railway passengers or to raise any queries by the ticket checking staff sitting and monitoring inside the cabin. Once cleared by the railway staff, the machine would send signal to open the gate for the passenger.

Recently, Indian Railways also introduced a new automated face mask and hand sanitizer dispenser machine at Patna Junction to facilitate those who forgot to carry their sanitizer or mask.