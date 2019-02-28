In a first, Indian Railways’ ICF makes swanky coaches for UNESCO Heritage Nilgiri Mountain Railway; see pics

The first rake comprising four all-new stainless steel coaches has been rolled from the ICF.

One of the oldest railway systems in Indian Railways, Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) now gets a makeover! The NMR, which dates back to 1899 is a UNESCO Heritage Railways. Interestingly, the 120 years old NMR is unique in many ways including the pinion as well as racked meter gauge track between Mettupalayam and Coonoor that has coaches hauled by nostalgic X class steam locos along with a modern technology added to it. The coaches that will now run on NMR will be swankier. This is the first time, that Integral Coach Factory (ICF) has come forward for designing and developing new age steel bodied coaches for the NMR.

ICF is likely to manufacture 15 coaches for the NMR. Out of these 15, 12 coaches will make three rakes, each comprising of one first class, two second class seater and one luggage-cum-passenger car formation. The rest of the 3 coaches will be spare coaches in case of any replacement needs. The first rake comprising four all-new stainless steel coaches has been rolled from the ICF and they are on their way to Mettupalayam, Tamil Nadu by rail. Moreover, it has been reported that the first dispatch of four coaches will shortly reach the Southern Railway zone’s Salem Division for operation in the NMR section. Check out some salient features of the newly manufactured coaches for NMR:

Stainless steel coaches with three varients including first class, second class and second class luggage van with passenger seating

Large windows provided for panoramic view

Meter gauge bogies provided with rack-pinion arrangement in leading axle

Total seating capacity of 146 with one first class – 32 seats, two second class – 44 seats each, one second class luggage van – 26 seats with a separate space for

PWD.

