In a first, an Indian Railways’ NFR train runs on electric traction up to New Jalpaiguri Junction; details

Indian Railways takes another big step towards 100% electrification! Train number 05956 Delhi – Guwahati Special Brahmaputra Mail which left the national capital recently, became the first Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) owned Mail/Express train to run on electric traction up to New Jalpaiguri Junction, in post lockdown period. Earlier this Special Brahmaputra Mail train was running up to Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction on electric traction. According to NFR, the train will reach New Jalpaiguri on 7 July 2020 covering a distance of 1624 kilometres. For the return of train number 05955 Special Brahmaputra Mail, the same electric locomotive will be used which will leave New Jalpaiguri for the national capital on the very same day.

The NFR zone has also entered into the era of electric traction with the commissioning of electrification works for a distance of 326 RKM up to New Jalpaiguri Junction. In the newly electrified section of Bhagalpur – Shivnarayanpur portion under Eastern Railways’ Malda division, train number 05956/05955 Delhi-Dibrugarh-Delhi Special Brahmaputra Mail will be the first passenger train to reach up to New Jalpaiguri. According to the NFR zone, the national transporter will save an amount of around Rs 20.4 crore per annum in its fuel cost, for running this train on electric traction between Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction and New Jalpaiguri Junction railway stations.

Now both the rail routes, connecting the national capital to North-East states, up to New Jalpaiguri via Bhagalpur, Katihar, as well as both the rail routes connecting Mumbai to the North-East states, up to New Jalpaiguri via Prayagraj – Patna – Bhagalpur – Malda, and Kharagpur – Howrah – Malda are 100% electrified. Therefore, Delhi and Mumbai bound train services can now be operated on electric traction from New Jalpaiguri.

Besides being eco-friendly, there will be big savings for Indian Railways on fuel bills once all the long-distance trains are converted to electric traction. The other two trains under the NFR zone that ran in electric traction from New Jalpaiguri are New Jalpaiguri – Howrah Shatabdi Express train and New Jalpaiguri – Malda Town passenger train, before the COVID-19 lockdown was implemented.