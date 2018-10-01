Improvement in safety! Accidents on Indian Railways reduce in last 12 months

Railway Board Chairman said that ‘Safety First’ is of primary importance on Indian Railways.

Safety comes first, says Indian Railways! Recently, in a safety performance review meeting of Indian Railways, it has been found that there has been a perceptible improvement in the safety performance of the national transporter in the last twelve months i.e., from 1 September 2017 to 31 August 2018. The safety performance review meeting was held by Chairman Railway Board Ashwani Lohani and the meeting was attended by all Railway Board members and General Managers of zonal railways and Chairman as well as Managing Director of Konkan Railway through video conferencing.

In the safety performance review meeting, it has been found that with constant focus on safety and related infrastructure enhancement works by the national transporter, the number of train accidents during this twelve month period have come down to 75 as compared to as many as 80 accidents in the corresponding previous twelve months. Also, it has been noted that there has been a reduction in the number of serious train accidents thereby leading to a significant reduction in fatalities to 40 from 249 and injuries to 57 from 513.

A press release by Indian Railways stated that while appreciating and complementing all the zonal railways for the good work done, the Railway Board Chairman said that ‘Safety First’ is of primary importance on Indian Railways. Further to this, he directed all the zonal railways to improve their performance by keeping a focused approach in order to meet all the standards of safety as well as to complete related infrastructure works such as doubling of busy sections, track renewal, laying new lines to ease pressure on the existing lines, elimination of unmanned level crossings and also to widen the reach of the railways to hinterlands, road over bridges and road under bridges at busy rail-road intersections etc. within set a time frame. The Chairman also assured the zonal railways that for this purpose, all technical, material, as well as adequate funds support, will be provided to them.