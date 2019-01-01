Improved connectivity in Northeast! Indian Railways to seek CCEA nod for doubling new Bongaigaon-Guwahati line

The doubling of Indian Railways’ line from New Bongaigaon-Guwahati via Rangiya in Assam is likely to get approved soon.

Indian Railways’ boost for northeast India! The doubling of Indian Railways’ line from New Bongaigaon-Guwahati via Rangiya in Assam is likely to get approved soon. Recently, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said that his ministry is all set to approach the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs for the clearance of the doubling of the railway line. According to a PTI report, Goyal said that for capacity enhancement, all efforts should now be towards doubling of railway lines in the region. Also, the Railway Minister asked the officials to come up with a plan of action within one week. He also had a discussion with the state Forest Minister Parimal Suklabaidya for ensuring quick permission for soil procurement, which at present, is hampering the progress of the doubling project, the report said.

The Railway Minister also asked for Vistadome coaches in Lumding-Badarpur hill section along with other tourist routes. Additionally, he was said that the new railway line from Tetelia to Byrnihat, the doubling of Lumding-Hojai section, new railway line between Agartala and Sabroom as well as international line from Jogbani to Viratnagar would be ready soon. Goyal also said that as a mark of obeisance and respect, he will name one premium passenger train after Goddess Kamakhya. According to Goyal, timely completion of projects had always been the topmost priority of the Modi government.

He further said that the use of honey bee sound for chasing away elephants from tracks was an example of rural innovation that can bring in real transformation. The Northeast Frontier zonal railways had earlier successfully installed a system where honey bee sound is amplified in order to chase elephants away that are spotted near a railway track, thereby saving the wild animals from being hit by speeding trains. Goyal added that such a system would be considered for replication elsewhere across the country.

Enhancing infrastructure for better connectivity in the North East has been a focus area of the Modi government. Recently, PM Modi inaugurated Indian Railways’ longest rail-cum-road bridge, Bogibeel bridge, in Assam.