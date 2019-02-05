Hygienic food on trains! Indian Railways rolls out high-quality AC pantry car for long-distance trains

February 5, 2019

In a bid to provide better quality food items to passengers, Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways has been looking to upgrade its pantry cars. Recently, the Modern Coach Factory (MCF) in Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh, for the very first time, manufactured an LBC Hot Buffet pantry car coach.

The newly manufactured LBC Hot Buffet pantry car coach has been provided with several modern features to provide enhanced catering facilities to vendors.

Indian Railways LBC Hot Buffet pantry car: Big news for those who frequently use Indian Railways for travelling long distances! Soon, you will be able to enjoy high-quality and hygienic meals during your train journey with AC pantry cars that have induction cooking facilities. In a bid to provide better quality food items to passengers, Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways has been looking to upgrade its pantry cars. Recently, the Modern Coach Factory (MCF) in Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh, for the very first time, manufactured an LBC Hot Buffet pantry car coach. According to a press release issued by MCF, the newly manufactured LBC Hot Buffet pantry car coach has been provided with several modern features to provide enhanced catering facilities to vendors.

The newly launched LBC Hot Buffet pantry car coach is fully air-conditioned. MCF officials said that the new coach has been equipped with various modern features and amenities including fire detection and extinguishing system. Also, in order to keep the new pantry car smoke free, a chimney has been provided as well. In addition to these modern features, the new LBC Hot Buffet pantry car coach has also been equipped with stainless steel counters, bottle coolers, hot water boilers, smoke-less multi-point electric cooking range, deep freezer, refrigerator, water purifier, wash sink, vegetarian as well as non-vegetarian hot cases, manager room as well as storeroom. Apart from all these above-mentioned features, the new pantry car consists of as many as 15 berths for the pantry car staff members.

Last year Piyush Goyal had asked Indian Railways to roll out air-conditioned pantry cars with induction cooking and better hygiene features. He had asked IRCTC to come up with a plan to attach these new pantry cars to LHB coach trains.

Over the last few months, the Railway Ministry is taking measures to provide better catering facilities to all its passengers across the entire railway network. Some major initiatives include ‘Menu on Rails’ mobile application, live video streaming of railway kitchens, using of Artificial Intelligence (AI) vision detection system, revamped meals, introduction of biodegradable bowls and trays among many others.

