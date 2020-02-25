Hydrogen-infused engines for Indian Railways! SRM University to develop new technology; details

The hydrogen powered railway engine will be a flagship project of the SRM university, and will be done in partnership with the Indian Railways

Hydrogen-infused engines for Indian Railways! The SRM University, Amravati in the state of Andhra Pradesh, in partnership with Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways, is working on a flagship project for developing hydrogen-infused railway engines. D Narayana Rao, Pro Vice-Chancellor, SRM University, Amravati was quoted in a recent PTI report that the project will be worked upon, through a tie-up with the Indian Railways. While addressing a two-day industry-academia summit which was organised by the SRM University, in association with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the Pro Vice-Chancellor was quoted saying that the University has also tied up with the Amara-Raja Group for establishing the SRM-Amara Raja Centre of Excellence of developing energy storage devices. In this regard, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the two organisations.

Further, SRM University also has plans of opening another centre of excellence, by the name of the Jal-Janak Rail, a hydrogen-powered fuel cell-based train. The hydrogen powered railway engine will be a flagship project of the SRM University and will be done in partnership with the Indian Railways.

Indian Railways has been focusing on energy-efficient and environment-friendly initiatives across its networks. From solar powered trains, stations to solar power parks along railway tracks, the national transporter is looking to actively reduce its carbon footprint. Indian Railways also aims to be the world’s largest fully electrified network.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that the Piyush Goyal-led Railway Ministry has also announced the launch of teaching programmes and joint research initiatives with the University of Birmingham at the National Rail Transportation Institute (NRTI). Earlier, an MoU or a memorandum of understanding was signed by the Railway Board for establishing a Centre of Excellence for Next Generation Transportation Systems with the University of Birmingham. This initiative will pave the way for world-class teaching in railways systems.