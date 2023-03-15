Hydrogen for Heritage scheme: Parl panel praises Railways’ initiative to operate Hydrogen-powered trains on hilly routes

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Railways has praised the initiative to operate Hydrogen-powered trains on hilly routes. In a report tabled in both houses of the Parliament, the committee feels that the train would go a long way and in the right direction towards green energy. “The Committee while appreciating the initiative, impress upon the Railways to make suitable preparedness and act vigorously to fulfill the concept,” reads the statement.

The committee further added that the move is in line with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman‘s Budget 2023-24 speech, where she stressed on national hydrogen mission. “The Committee notes that the Finance Minister in her budget speech announced for the Hydrogen for Heritage scheme to use the Hydrogen as fuel for Heritage Hill and Tourist Railways,” the statement reads.

The use of Hydrogen as fuel will provide larger benefits in the direction of green transportation technology to support zero carbon emission goals as a clean energy source. The first hydrogen train will roll out on heritage circuits such as the Kalka-Shimla route and its likes by December’23.

Cost of Hydrogen trains:-

The railways have planned to acquire and operate Hydrogen-powered train sets in Hilly areas and on other routes which are environmentally sensitive and with tourist potential. The railways have proposed to run 35 hydrogen trains under the “Hydrogen for Heritage” scheme at an estimated cost of Rs 80 crores per train and ground infrastructure of Rs 70 crores per route on various heritage/hill routes.

Pilot project:-

The railways have also awarded a pilot project for retro fitment of Hydrogen Fuel cells on an existing Diesel Electric Multiple Unit (DEMU) rake along with ground infrastructure at the cost of Rs 111.83 crores. This is planned to be run on Northern Railway’s Jind – Sonipat section. The field trials of the first prototype are likely to commence in the next fiscal on the section.