​​​
  4. Hyderabad Metro stations to have electric vehicle charging points

Hyderabad Metro stations to have electric vehicle charging points

As part of its commitment to provide eco-friendly green services, electric vehicle (EV) charging stations would be set up at the Metro stations here by the the L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad).

By: | Hyderabad | Published: May 19, 2018 11:30 AM
Hyderabad Metro, Hyderabad Metro stations, electric vehicle charging, electric vehicle charging A contract had been signed with the Powergrid Corporation of India to promote EV Charging Stations at metro stations (Image: Hyderabad Metro)

As part of its commitment to provide eco-friendly green services, electric vehicle (EV) charging stations would be set up at the Metro stations here by the the L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad). A contract had been signed with the Powergrid Corporation of India to promote EV Charging Stations at metro stations, LTMRHL said in a release here today.

“To start with, Powergrid shall develop charging stations at Miyapur and Dr. B R Ambedkar Balanagar Metro Stations, it said. Powergrid shall subsequently develop EV charging stations across the entire metro corridors. “We are committed to provide best in class eco-friendly green Metro services to the citizens of Hyderabad and this is a step in that direction,” LTMRHL MD & CEO KVB Reddy said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top