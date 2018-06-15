Hyderabad Metro develops 5-km long sidewalk on par with global standards

The sidewalk had been carved out after clearing illegal structures, resulting in quality public space ranging from 8 ft to 22 ft with specially-made designer tiles, paver blocks and others, HMRL MD NVS Reddy said.

A five-km continuous stretch of sidewalk has been developed here on par with global standards by the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL), a top official said today. The sidewalk had been carved out after clearing illegal structures, resulting in quality public space ranging from 8 ft to 22 ft with specially-made designer tiles, paver blocks and others, HMRL MD NVS Reddy said.

It had been developed from the busy Jubilee Hills Check Post to Cyber Towers in the IT hub of the city at a cost of about Rs five crore. Bays for buses, autos and e-vehicle besides parking areas and safety railings were also being systematically added in consultation with Telangana State Road Transport Corporation, Traffic Police and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation officials without disturbance to the main carriage way, he said in a release.

The cost would be recovered from monetisation of the stretch, by allowing a limited number of kiosks, advertisements boards among others in dead spaces and in wider areas, Reddy said. State Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao appreciated the high quality of the facilities, the release said.

The 30-km long first leg of the Hyderabad metro rail project between Miyapur and Nagole was inaugurated in November last year. Work was going on in other stretches of the metro rail project.