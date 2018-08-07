Hyderabad Metro achieves new record! Carries 1.5 lakh passengers in a single day

In a press release here, managing director of Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) NVS Reddy said 580 trips were made as against the daily 520.

Hyderabad Metro Rail today recorded new high in patronage by carrying approximately 1.5 lakh passengers on a single day as against the earlier record of around 92,000 commuters. In a press release here, managing director of Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) NVS Reddy said 580 trips were made as against the daily 520. Another significant move is shift from the use of tokens to smart cards that have gone up by 50 per cent, he said.

In November last, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the 30-km stretch between Miyapur and Nagole out of the 72-km-long elevated Metro project. There are 24 Metro rail stations on the 30-km stretch. Increased patronage was attributed to better connectivity to Metro stations, availability of rent a bicycle /two-wheeler services at 15 Metro stations, the release said. Besides these, the availability of electric vehicles at Miyapur station was another reason for the increase in ridership, it said.

The Ameerpet-LB Nagar section was expected to be opened to public in the first week of September, as most of the work has been completed and trial runs have begun, it added.