‘Hungry for Cargo’: Western Railway achieves THIS milestone in freight loading!

Following the Mantra, ‘Hungry For Cargo’, Indian Railways‘ Western Railway (WR) zone has achieved a major milestone in freight loading by crossing the 100 Million Tons (MT) mark in the current Financial Year (FY). This is also the first time in the history of the WR to achieve this stellar performance.

The Western Railway has now become the sixth railway zone to achieve this remarkable performance. It is also the first non-coal belt zone to join the 100MT Freight loading club along with five other traditional coal belt railways.

In a tweet, the Ministry of Railways said, “Achievement Unlocked! Welcome to the 100 Million tonnes freight loading club, miles to go!”

Last month, the railways has recorded the best-ever monthly freight loading of 124.03 MT, which shows a growth of 3.55 percent over the previous best February figures achieved in 2022. With this, the national transporter has registered growth for 30 consecutive months of best-ever monthly freight loading.

The railway has made sustained efforts to improve the ease of doing business as well as improve service delivery at competitive prices which have resulted in new traffic coming to railways from both conventional and non-conventional commodity streams.

The railways have achieved an incremental loading of 3.18 MT in Coal, followed by 0.94 MT in Fertilizers, 0.66 MT in Balance of other Goods, 0.28 MT in POL, and 0.27 MT in Container. The efforts of railways to increase the supply of Coal to the powerhouses, in close coordination with the Ministries of Power and Coal, have been one of the key features of the freight performance in the month of February.

Scrap sales

In another development, the Western Railway has crossed the total scrap sales of Rs 502.05 crore in the current fiscal. This is 61.95 percent higher than the proportionate target given to the zonal railway.