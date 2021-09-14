Hungry for Cargo: Indian Railways’ western zone performs well in freight traffic; earns Rs 4633 crore revenue

Due to sustained efforts, Western Railways has achieved around Rs 4,633 crore revenue in the current fiscal which is almost 22% higher as compared to last year's corresponding period.

Indian Railways adopts ‘Hungry for Cargo’ motto with an aim to enhance freight traffic! Inspite of the Covid pandemic situation, the Western Railway zone has performed exceptionally well in freight traffic in comparison to last year. Due to sustained efforts, Western Railways has achieved around Rs 4,633 crore revenue in the current fiscal which is almost 22% higher as compared to last year’s corresponding period. The Ahmedabad Division under Western Railways ran its first Kisan Rail train loaded with consignment of about 248 tonnes of food items such as potatoes, foodgrains etc., earning Rs 10.85 lakhs revenue, on which 50 per cent subsidy (amount of Rs 5.42 lakhs) have been provided by the national transporter. From 1 April to 12 September 2021, the Western Railway zone has run as many as 82 Kisan Rail trains from various divisions, carrying a load of more than 21000 tonnes.

In yet another big development, for the first time, Western Railways’ Ratlam Division has bagged the contract of Automobile loading. Recently, an agreement has been signed between John Deere Automobile and Indian Railways for the transportation of the firm’s tractors and the first consignment was dispatched under this from Dewas station to Badhgarh in the state of Orissa. In the first batch, as many as 160 tractors were loaded in 25 NMGs, fetching about Rs 11.35 lakh revenue. Further, the national transporter will be receiving demand for two-three rakes per month for tractor loading from this firm.

From 1 April 2021 to till date, more than 1.27 lakh tonnes of commodities have been transported by Western Railways through its 326 parcel special trains, which included medicines, agricultural produce, medical equipment, milk, fish, etc. Around Rs 44.15 crore revenue has been generated through this transportation. Also, 98 Covid special parcel trains with a load of approximately 18,200 tonnes of essential commodities, 83 Milk Special trains with a load of over 58 thousand tonnes and 100 per cent wagons’ utilization, as well as 63 indented rakes carrying about 29,800 tonnes were also run by Western Railways with 100% utilization.