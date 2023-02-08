‘Hungry for Cargo’: Indian Railways earns Rs 1,35,387 crore from freight transportation in FY 2022-23 till January

In a major impetus to the ‘Hungry for Cargo’ initiative, Indian Railways is yielding positive results. During the financial year 2022-23, the national transporter witnessed a hike of 16 percent as compared to the same period last year (till January 31, 2023). The loading for the first ten months of the current fiscal crossed last year’s loading and earnings for the corresponding period.

Also Read: Railways uses tax infra to boost freight income

The railways has earned Rs 1,35,387 crore from freight transportation till last month, against Rs 1,17,212 crore over last year during the same period. According to the cumulative basis from April – January 23, it has transported materials weighing 1,243.46 metric tonnes against 1,159 metric tonnes last year, achieving an improvement of seven percent.

Last month, a total of 134.07 metric tonnes of goods were loaded, as against the loading of 12.12 metric tonnes last year. This is an increment of 4 percent over the last year. The revenue generated through this transportation has been Rs 14,907 crore against Rs 13,172 crore, which shows a growth of 13 percent over last year.

Also Read: Kolkata Metro’s New Garia-Rubi More stretch of Orange line set to start by February-end

A look at the revenue of freight traffic by Railways during the last years:

For FY 2019-20, Indian Railways has generated a revenue of Rs 1,13,487.89 crore while in the fiscal year 2020-21, a total of Rs 1,17,231.82 crore has been generated. During the FY 2021-22, the railways earned Rs 1,41,096.39 crore.

‘Hungry for Cargo’

With the ‘Hungry for Cargo’ motto, Indian Railways has made sustained efforts to improve the ease of doing business and the delivery of service at competitive prices. The move aims at improving the new traffic coming to railways from both conventional and non-conventional commodity streams. It is a customer-centric approach and the work of Business Development Units, backed up by agile policy, that helped Railways achieve this landmark achievement.