New Indian Railways Humsafar Express AC-3 tier train from Patna to Bengaluru flagged off! Details here

New Humsafar Express! Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways has introduced a new Humsafar Express train between Patna and Bengaluru city’s Banaswadi. Piyush Goyal has flagged off the weekly special service between the two cities. According to a press release issued by East Central Railway Zone, the Railway Minister flagged off the Humsafar Express inaugural special train number 02353 between Patna-Banaswadi/ Bengaluru city in an inaugural event at Sono, Jamui in the state of Bihar. The Humsafar Express is a premium all AC-3 tier train service which was launched by the Railway Ministry in an attempt to provide luxurious and comfortable train journeys to the common man.

According to the press release, train number 02353 Patna-Banaswadi/Bengaluru city Humsafar inaugural special train departed from Patna railway station at 11:00 AM on Saturday, i.e., March 2. The train will halt at Ara, Buxar, Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay, NEWC DDU, Allahabad Chheoki, Satna, Katno, Jabalpur, Pipariya, Etarsi, Betul, Nagpur, Chandrapur, Ballarshah, Warangal, Vijaywada, Gudur, Renugunta, Katpadi, Jollarpettai and Krishnarajpuram railway stations.

The regular train operations of train number 22353/22354 Patna-Banaswadi (Bengaluru)-Patna Express will begin on March 10, 2019 from Banaswadi (Bengaluru) and on March 14, 2019 from Patna. Train number 22353 Patna-Banaswadi Express will depart from Patna every Thursday at 8:15 PM and will arrive at Banaswadi (Bengaluru) the following Saturday at 9:00 PM, every week. Upon the return journey, train number 22354 Banaswadi (Bengaluru)-Patna Express will depart from Banaswadi every Sunday at 1:15 PM and will arrive at Patna the following Tuesday at 12:45 PM, every week.

Train number 22353/22354 Patna-Banaswadi (Bengaluru)-Patna Humsafar Express schedule

During the journey, the train will halt at Ara, Buxar, Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay, NEWC DDU, Allahabad Chheoki, Satna, Katno, Jabalpur, Pipariya, Etarsi, Betul, Nagpur, Chandrapur, Ballarshah, Warangal, Vijaywada, Gudur, Renugunta, Katpadi, Jollarpettai and Krishnarajpuram railway stations.

The Humsafar Express trains are an improved and upgraded version of the premium Rajdhani Express service for long-distance overnight journeys. The all air-conditioned three-tier train service has several luxurious features for passengers like comfortable berths, GPS-based passenger information system, extensive fire retardant and suppression system, multiple mobile charging points, CCTV cameras, LED lights, toilet occupancy indicators, modular bio-toilets, tea/coffee/soup vending machines.