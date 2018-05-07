Humsafar Express: New All AC-3 tier train coming between Allahabad and Anand Vihar; details here

May 10 onwards, a new Humsafar Express train is set to ply between Allahabad and Delhi.

Humsafar Express between Allahabad and Anand Vihar, Delhi soon! May 10 onwards, a new Humsafar Express train is set to ply between Allahabad and Delhi. The tri-weekly train will travel between Allahabad and Anand Vihar terminal in Delhi. At first, the train journey would take 10 hours which would be reduced once the speed of train is enhanced. On May 9 at 6:30 PM, the train would be flagged off by union minister of state for Railways, Manoj Sinha from Allahabad. The train on its maiden journey will reach Anand Vihar in Delhi at 5:00 AM. From Allahabad, the Humasafar Express train would run on every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday and from Anand Vihar in Delhi, the train would run on every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday. On its regular schedule, however, the train would leave Allahabad at 10:20 PM and will reach its destination at 6:15 AM, according to a TOI report.

The Humsafar Express train has 20 coaches in total, out of which 18 coaches are of 3 AC and 2 are Generator car. Also, the train has been provided with many modern facilities such as CCTV cameras in every coaches, mobile charging points in every berth etc. In total, the train has 1296 number of berths. Interestingly, the train will consist of a dynamic fare system, as is followed in Rajdhani Express train.

According to PRO Allahabad division SK Gupta, the train due to its one facility stands apart from other trains. The toilets as well as the coaches in the new Humsafar Express train have been fitted with auto janitors in order to prevent bad odour. Also, a GPS system will be installed on board and each exit door of the train will be fitted with GPS scrolls from inside, which will inform passengers of the exact location of the train.

On Saturday, the train has been inspected by GM NCR, MC Chauhan at the washing line of Allahabad Junction station. He also witnessed the modern amenities fitted in the train. Humsafar Express brand of trains is an all Ac-3 tier train service which has enhanced safety and comfort features. The idea is to provide superior comfort for overnight journeys. Humsafar Express trains have been a big hit for Indian Railways, officials have said earlier.