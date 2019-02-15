Humsafar Express: Indian Railways to launch new AC 3-tier train from Madhupur Jharkhand to Anand Vihar Delhi

All the coaches of the new superfast Madhupur-Anand Vihar Humsafar Express train will be of LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) AC 3-tier class.

Madhupur-Anand Vihar Humsafar Express: Now travelling between Jharkhand and New Delhi will get a lot more comfortable and convenient with Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways launching an all-new Humsafar Express! Today, train number 12235/12236 Humsafar Express, connecting Madhupur in Jharkhand to Anand Vihar in New Delhi will be flagged off from Madhupur railway station. The new superfast Humsafar Express train, which will be operated under Eastern Railway zone of Indian Railways, aims to provide a comfortable journey to its passengers with several new modern facilities. The flagging off of the new train will be jointly done by Minister of Labour, Employment and Training Jharkhand Raj Paliwar along with Member of Parliament Nishikant Dubey.

All the coaches of the new superfast Madhupur-Anand Vihar Humsafar Express train will be of LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) AC 3-tier class. The LHB-design coaches are based on German technology. These coaches provide better riding comfort and are comparatively safer than ICF-design coaches. The LHB coaches are equipped with anti-climbing features, making them safer in case of an accident or mishap. With anti-climbing features, the LHB-design coaches can avoid a pile-up on top of each other in case of an accident, hence minimizing the number of casualties and injuries.

Other than launching of the new superfast Madhupur-Anand Vihar Humsafar Express train, a premium AC lounge at Madhupur railway station will be dedicated to the nation. The premium AC lounge aims to provide better comfort and ambience for passengers. Additionally, foundation stone will be laid for the development of station circulating area and station facade of Madhupur railway station. With the widening of the circulating area, passengers will be able to experience easier movement within the station premises.

Meanwhile, today PM Narendra Modi flagged off the country’s fastest engine-less train set, Train 18 called Vande Bharat Express from New Delhi railway station. The train, which will complete the journey between New Delhi and Varanasi within 8 hours has been manufactured under PM Modi’s ambitious ‘Make in India’ initiative.