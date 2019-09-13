Bonanza for Indian Railways passengers! Flexi-fare gone from Humsafar Express; know discounts, new tatkal fare

Humsafar Express train: Under the new circular, Indian Railways has done away with the dynamic fare concept on Humsafar Express trains.

No more flexi-fare on Humsafar Express train tickets! Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways has great news for its passengers – the fares of Humsafar Express premium train service have been rationalised. As per the latest circular issued by the Railway Board, and seen by Financial Express Onlne, the flexi fare scheme has been removed from Humsafar Express category of trains. This means that Humsafar Express ticket prices will come down and the fares for tatkal tickets on the train have also been reduced. Not only that, Indian Railways will also attach sleeper class, chair car and other category of coaches to the Humsafar Express trains, based on the demand on the route.

Humsafar Express fares, ticket prices, tatkal quota 2019

The base fare of Humsafar Express trains will be 1.15 times of the base fare of Mail/Express trains. After accounting for all quotas, the 80% of balance quota will be available for advanced reservation by IRCTC and on reservation counters. The remaining 20% will be earmarked for tatkal quota. As of now, the flexi fare scheme kicks in after a certain percentage of the tickets in the train are booked. Under the new circular, Indian Railways has done away with the dynamic fare concept on Humsafar Express trains. Under the tatkal quota, earlier a much higher tatkal rate of 1.5 times the base fare was applicable for the Humsafar Express trains. Now, the normal tatkal rates of 1.3 times will be applicable for the premium train service, that is, Humsafar Express base fare + Normal class wise Tatkal charges. Humsafar Express was introduced as all AC-3 tier premium services. However, Indian Railways feels that there is demand for sleeper class coaches on certain routes of Humsafar Express trains. Hence, as per the circular by the Railway Board, the national transporter has allowed zonal railways to attach sleeper class coaches and other chair car coaches as well in Humsafar Express trains. In case coaches other than AC-3 tier and sleeper class coaches are attached after permission from the Railway Board, the fare will be charged as per the guidelines. According to Indian Railways, any vacant berths that are available after the first charting will be offered to passengers for current booking. The Humsafar Express train tickets under the current booking will be sold at a 10% discount on the applicable base fare and other supplementary charges such as superfast charges, reservation fee and GST will be levied in full.

Under the flexi-fare scheme, Indian Railways charges an incremental amount for each 10% of train tickets booked. Introduced in 2016, the flexi fare scheme has been rationalised in several trains with the fare cap coming down from 1.5 times base fare to 1.4 times. This is because the national transporter wants to remain a competitive travel option for passengers on key routes.