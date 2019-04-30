Humsafar Express derails near Assam-Tripura border; none hurt

By: |
Karimganj | Published: April 30, 2019 2:58:33 PM

A coach of Humsafar Express on Tuesday derailed near the Assam-Tripura border, an NF Railway official said.

The train has been taken back to Churaibari in the Assam-Tripura border, the official said. (File)

A coach of Humsafar Express on Tuesday derailed near the Assam-Tripura border, an NF Railway official said. Nobody was injured when a pair of wheels of the 12504 Humsafar Express from Agartala to Bengaluru derailed between Churaibari and Kalkalighat stations at around 8.15 am, he said. Senior divisional officers have reached the spot in an accident relief train from Badarpur in Karimganj district of Assam.

The cause of the derailment is under investigation, he said. The train has been taken back to Churaibari in the Assam-Tripura border, the official said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INFRASTRUCTURE
  3. RAILWAYS
  4. Humsafar Express derails near Assam-Tripura border; none hurt
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

A make in India success story: Big surge in exports of electronics items, imports also at record high
A make in India success story: Big surge in exports of electronics items, imports also at record high
Modi government's Saubhagya scheme lives up to its billing
Modi government's Saubhagya scheme lives up to its billing
IBC success: Most insolvent firms wound up -- a report card
IBC success: Most insolvent firms wound up -- a report card
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition