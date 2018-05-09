HP Governor to launch campaign for conservation of world heritage Kalka-Shimla railway line

The governor will launch the campaign at the Bhalku Museum here.

Himachal Pradesh Governor Acharya Devvrat will launch a campaign on May 12 for the protection, conservation and cleanliness of the UNESCO world heritage Kalka-Shimla railway track.

Officers of the Himachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (HPSLSA) and various stakeholders today met to finalise the preparations for the drive’s launch.

The meeting was chaired by acting chief justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court and HPSLSA executive chairman Justice Sanjay Karol.

Karol had stressed the need for preservation and cleanliness of the Kalka-Shimla railway track as it was important to sensitise the younger generations about their heritage.

He said that children need to be associated in social activities in a big way to create awareness in the society as they were the real ambassadors.