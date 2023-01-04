Howrah-NJP Vande Bharat Express vs Howrah-NJP Shatabdi Express: Details that will help you decide which is better

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has recently launched the nation’s seventh Vande Bharat Express train. The newly launched semi-high speed train is plying between Howrah (HWH) and New Jalpaiguri (NJP). This blue and white colour train is the second premium service between HWH and NJP after the Shatabdi Express.

Also Read: Indian Railways set to become world’s largest ‘Green Railways’ by 2030

Both being the superfast trains, there are few comparison between the two –

Timing

The 22301 Howrah – New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express train will depart HWH at 05:55 hours and will reach the destination at 13:25. While, 12041 Shatabdi Express will depart HWH railway station at 14:25 hours and will arrive NJP by 22:55 hrs.

Fare

The normal fare of HWH-NJP Vande Bharat Express is Rs 1,565 for AC Chair Car and Rs 2,825 for Executive Chair Car. The fare of Shatabdi express is Rs 1,645 and Rs 2,505 for AC Chair Car and Executive Chair Car respectively.

Journey

The Vande Bharat Express will cover the journey in 7.5 hours while Shatabdi Express will reach the destination in 8.5 hours.

Stoppages

There are two stoppages for Vande Bharat Express at Bolpur (Shantiniketan), Malda town, and Barsoi. Shatabdi will stop at six stoppages – Barddhaman, Bolpur, New Farakka, Malda Town, Barsoi, Kishanganj.

Also Read: Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Shatabdi Express stoppage points, timings revised; Check latest updates here

Days of run

The newly launched train will run six days a week (except Wednesday) while Shatabdi will run seven days a week.

Features

The Vande Bharat Express train is equipped with the KAVACH system for enhanced safety. The train is having all the new generation technologies. The train has separate toilets for Divyangjan. The train information is available in Bengali, English and Hindi.

The HWH-NJP Shatabdi Express is having LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) coach.