Howrah- New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat inaugural run: PM Modi to green-flag the train virtually — Check stoppage points, timing here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to flag off the 22301/22302 Howrah- New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express virtually on Friday. PM Modi’s Mother, Hiraben, passed away in the early hours of Friday, and thus he will be attending the inaugural ceremony of West Bengal’s first Vande Bharat Express through video conferencing.
The ultra-modern Semi High speed train is equipped with state-of-art passenger amenities. During its inaugural run today, the HWH- NJP Vande Bharat Express will stop at 17 railway stations. It will take more than 20 hours to reach the destination.
Also Read: Howrah – New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express: Route, stoppage time, and important details you need to know
List of Stoppages of 22301/22302 Howrah- New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express on December 30, 2022
- Dankuni
- Kamarkundu
- Masagram Junction
- Shaktigarh
- Barddhaman Junction
- Khana
- Bolpur (Shantiniketan)
- Ahmadpur Junction
- Sainthia Junction
- Rampurhat
- Chatra
- New Farakka Junction
- Malda Town
- Mukuria Junction
- Barsoi
- Kishanganj
- Aluabari Road Junction
Timing
Journey from Howrah to NJP on December 30, 2022
Departure from Howrah – 11:30 hrs
Arrival at Dankuni – 11:50 hrs
Departure from Dankuni – 11:55 hrs
Arrival at Kamarkundu – 12:07 hrs
Departure from Kamarkundu – 12:08 hrs
Arrival at Masagram – 12:38 hrs
Daparture from Masagram – 12:39 hrs
Arrival at Shaktigarh – 12:49 hrs
Departure from Shaktigarh – 12:50 hrs
Arrival at Barddhaman – 13:00 hrs
Departure from Barddhaman – 13:02 hrs
Arrival at Khana – 13:14 hrs
Departure from Khana – 13:15 hrs
Arrival at Bolpur – 13:53 hrs
Departure from Bolpur – 13:55 hrs
Arrival at Ahmadpur – 14:13 hrs
Departure from Ahmadpur – 14:14 hrs
Arrival at Sainthia – 14:26 hrs
Departure from Sainthia – 14:27 hrs
Arrival at Rampurhat – 15:02 hrs
Departure from Rampurhat – 15:04 hrs
Arrival at Chatra – 15:26 hrs
Departure from Chatra – 15:27 hrs
Arrival at New Farakka – 16:47 hrs
Departure from Ne Farakka – 16:49 hrs
Arrival at Malda Town – 17:45 hrs
Departure from Malda Town – 17:50 hrs
Arrival at Mukuria – 18:42 hrs
Departure from Mukuria – 18:43 hrs
Arrival at Barsoi – 18:50 hrs
Departure from Barsoi – 18:52 hrs
Arrival at Kishanganj – 19:42 hrs
Departure from Kishanganj – 19:44 hrs
Arrival at Aluabari Road – 20:12 hrs
Departure from Aluabari Road – 20:14 hrs
Arrival at NJP – 21:20 hrs
Commercial Operation
The train will start its commercial run from the next month. On Thursday, the Ministry of Railways released the details containing the timing, stoppages and days of operation of the blue and white coach train.
During its journey between Howrah and New Jalpaiguri and vice-versa, the Vande Bharat Express will stop at three railway stations.
Also Read: PM Modi to kick-off redevelopment of West Bengal’s New Jalpaiguri Railway Station on Dec 30, See pics
List of Stoppages of Howrah- New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express
- Bolpur (Shantiniketan)
- Malda town
- Barsoi
The train will ply six days a week except Wednesday. This semi-high speed train will take 7.5 hours to cover a distance of 600km. It will start its journey from Howrah at 05:55 hours and will arrive in NJP at 13:25 hours. From New Jalpaiguri, the train will depart at 15:05 hours to reach the destination at 22:35 hours.
The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the much-awaited Joka-Taratala stretch of Kolkata Metro’s Purple Line through video conferencing, the PMO tweeted. This 6.5km stretch has six stations namely Joka, Thakurpukur, Sakher Bazar, Behala Chowrasta, Behala Bazar and Taratala.