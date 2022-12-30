Howrah- New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat inaugural run: PM Modi to green-flag the train virtually — Check stoppage points, timing here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to flag off the 22301/22302 Howrah- New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express virtually on Friday. PM Modi’s Mother, Hiraben, passed away in the early hours of Friday, and thus he will be attending the inaugural ceremony of West Bengal’s first Vande Bharat Express through video conferencing.

PM @narendramodi will join today’s scheduled programmes in West Bengal via video conferencing. These programmes include the launch of key connectivity related projects and the meeting of the National Ganga Council. https://t.co/eqOSpQcFZe — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 30, 2022

The ultra-modern Semi High speed train is equipped with state-of-art passenger amenities. During its inaugural run today, the HWH- NJP Vande Bharat Express will stop at 17 railway stations. It will take more than 20 hours to reach the destination.

List of Stoppages of 22301/22302 Howrah- New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express on December 30, 2022

Dankuni

Kamarkundu

Masagram Junction

Shaktigarh

Barddhaman Junction

Khana

Bolpur (Shantiniketan)

Ahmadpur Junction

Sainthia Junction

Rampurhat

Chatra

New Farakka Junction

Malda Town

Mukuria Junction

Barsoi

Kishanganj

Aluabari Road Junction

Timing

Journey from Howrah to NJP on December 30, 2022

Departure from Howrah – 11:30 hrs

Arrival at Dankuni – 11:50 hrs

Departure from Dankuni – 11:55 hrs

Arrival at Kamarkundu – 12:07 hrs

Departure from Kamarkundu – 12:08 hrs

Arrival at Masagram – 12:38 hrs

Daparture from Masagram – 12:39 hrs

Arrival at Shaktigarh – 12:49 hrs

Departure from Shaktigarh – 12:50 hrs

Arrival at Barddhaman – 13:00 hrs

Departure from Barddhaman – 13:02 hrs

Arrival at Khana – 13:14 hrs

Departure from Khana – 13:15 hrs

Arrival at Bolpur – 13:53 hrs

Departure from Bolpur – 13:55 hrs

Arrival at Ahmadpur – 14:13 hrs

Departure from Ahmadpur – 14:14 hrs

Arrival at Sainthia – 14:26 hrs

Departure from Sainthia – 14:27 hrs

Arrival at Rampurhat – 15:02 hrs

Departure from Rampurhat – 15:04 hrs

Arrival at Chatra – 15:26 hrs

Departure from Chatra – 15:27 hrs

Arrival at New Farakka – 16:47 hrs

Departure from Ne Farakka – 16:49 hrs

Arrival at Malda Town – 17:45 hrs

Departure from Malda Town – 17:50 hrs

Arrival at Mukuria – 18:42 hrs

Departure from Mukuria – 18:43 hrs

Arrival at Barsoi – 18:50 hrs

Departure from Barsoi – 18:52 hrs

Arrival at Kishanganj – 19:42 hrs

Departure from Kishanganj – 19:44 hrs

Arrival at Aluabari Road – 20:12 hrs

Departure from Aluabari Road – 20:14 hrs

Arrival at NJP – 21:20 hrs

Commercial Operation

The train will start its commercial run from the next month. On Thursday, the Ministry of Railways released the details containing the timing, stoppages and days of operation of the blue and white coach train.

During its journey between Howrah and New Jalpaiguri and vice-versa, the Vande Bharat Express will stop at three railway stations.

List of Stoppages of Howrah- New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express

Bolpur (Shantiniketan)

Malda town

Barsoi

The train will ply six days a week except Wednesday. This semi-high speed train will take 7.5 hours to cover a distance of 600km. It will start its journey from Howrah at 05:55 hours and will arrive in NJP at 13:25 hours. From New Jalpaiguri, the train will depart at 15:05 hours to reach the destination at 22:35 hours.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the much-awaited Joka-Taratala stretch of Kolkata Metro’s Purple Line through video conferencing, the PMO tweeted. This 6.5km stretch has six stations namely Joka, Thakurpukur, Sakher Bazar, Behala Chowrasta, Behala Bazar and Taratala.