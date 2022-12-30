Howrah – New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express: What is the ticket fare? Check seats, catering charges and more

Indian Railways (IR) has announced the booking process of 22301/22302 Howrah (HWH) – New Jalpaiguri (NJP) Vande Bharat Express. Country’s seventh semi-high speed train will cover the entire journey in 7.5 hours. Eastern India’s first semi-high speed train will begin its maiden journey from Howrah (HWH) towards New Jalpaiguri (NJP) on January 01, 2023.

The ticket of this blue and white colour train can be booked through Passenger Reservation System (PRS) and Internet. The passenger can also book Tatkal tickets as the quota is available in this train. However, no concessional booking is allowed.

In a statement, the Railways said, “Booking of 22301 Howrah – New Jalpaiguri Express will be made available on and from December 30, 2022 through PRS and Internet.”

After the announcement, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has started booking tickets for the Howrah- New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express.

The train will have two types of coach for passengers – AC Chair car (CC) and Executive Chair Car (EC). The food choice is also available in this train. However, if anyone opted for No Food Option, then catering charges will be deducted from the fare.

Let’s see the fare of 22301 Howrah – New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express as available on IRCTC website (Normal booking)

AC Chair Car (CC) fare:

from HWH to NJP – Rs 1565

from HWH to Bolpur – Rs 650

from HWH to Malda Town – Rs 950

from HWH to Barsoi – Rs 1,090

Executive Chair Car (EC) fare :-

from HWH TO NJP – Rs 2,825

from HWH TO Bolpur – Rs 1,170

from HWH to Malda Town – Rs 1,775

from HWH to Barsoi – Rs 2,060

Let’s see the fare of 22302 New Jalpaiguri – Howrah Vande Bharat Express as available on IRCTC website (Normal booking)

AC Chair Car (CC) fare:

from NJP to Barsoi – Rs 520

from NJP to Malda Town – Rs 675

from NJP to Bolpur – Rs 1,190

from NJP to HWH – Rs 1,445

Executive Chair Car (EC) fare :-

from NJP to Barsoi – Rs 1,005

from NJP to Malda Town – Rs 1,320

from NJP to Bolpur – Rs 2,150

from NJP to HWH – Rs 2,670

Catering charge:

AC Chair Car (CC) charges – Rs 379

Executive Chair Car (EC) charges – Rs 434

Seats

A total of 69 seats are there in Executive Chair Car (EC) while 903 seats are available in AC Chair Car for normal booking.