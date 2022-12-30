scorecardresearch
Howrah – New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express: What is the ticket fare? Check seats, catering charges and more

The ticket of this blue and white colour train can be booked through Passenger Reservation System (PRS) and Internet.

Written by Anish Mondal
HWH-NJP Vande Bharat Express train at Howrah Railway station (PTI Image)

Indian Railways (IR) has announced the booking process of 22301/22302 Howrah (HWH) – New Jalpaiguri (NJP) Vande Bharat Express. Country’s seventh semi-high speed train will cover the entire journey in 7.5 hours. Eastern India’s first semi-high speed train will begin its maiden journey from Howrah (HWH) towards New Jalpaiguri (NJP) on January 01, 2023.

The ticket of this blue and white colour train can be booked through Passenger Reservation System (PRS) and Internet. The passenger can also book Tatkal tickets as the quota is available in this train. However, no concessional booking is allowed.

In a statement, the Railways said, “Booking of 22301 Howrah – New Jalpaiguri Express will be made available on and from December 30, 2022 through PRS and Internet.”

After the announcement, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has started booking tickets for the Howrah- New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express.

The train will have two types of coach for passengers – AC Chair car (CC) and Executive Chair Car (EC). The food choice is also available in this train. However, if anyone opted for No Food Option, then catering charges will be deducted from the fare.

Let’s see the fare of  22301 Howrah – New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express  as available on IRCTC website (Normal booking)

AC Chair Car (CC) fare: 

  • from HWH to NJP – Rs 1565
  • from HWH to Bolpur – Rs 650
  • from HWH to Malda Town –  Rs 950
  • from HWH to Barsoi – Rs 1,090

Executive Chair Car (EC) fare :-

  • from HWH TO NJP – Rs 2,825
  • from HWH TO Bolpur – Rs 1,170
  • from HWH to Malda Town – Rs 1,775
  • from HWH to Barsoi – Rs 2,060

Let’s see the fare of  22302 New Jalpaiguri – Howrah Vande Bharat Express  as available on IRCTC website (Normal booking)

AC Chair Car (CC) fare: 

  • from NJP to Barsoi – Rs 520
  • from NJP to Malda Town – Rs 675
  • from NJP to Bolpur – Rs 1,190
  • from NJP to HWH – Rs 1,445

Executive Chair Car (EC) fare :-

  • from NJP to Barsoi – Rs 1,005
  • from NJP to Malda Town – Rs 1,320
  • from NJP to Bolpur – Rs 2,150
  • from NJP to HWH – Rs 2,670

Catering charge:

  • AC Chair Car (CC) charges – Rs 379
  • Executive Chair Car (EC) charges – Rs 434

Seats

A total of 69 seats are there in Executive Chair Car (EC) while 903 seats are available in AC Chair Car for normal booking. 

First published on: 30-12-2022 at 10:34:26 am