Howrah – New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express: Route, stoppage time, other details you need to know

The Indian Railways on Thursday released the details about the upcoming country’s seventh Vande Bharat express. The detail contains the timing, stoppages and days of operation of the West Bengal’s first semi-high speed passenger train service. The ultra-modern Semi High speed train is equipped with state-of-art passenger amenities.

The train will run six days a week except Wednesday. It will take nearly 7.5 hours to cover a distance of 600km. From Howrah, it will depart at 05:55 hours towards NJP. It will reach NJP at 13:25 hours. From NJP, the train will depart at 15:05 hours and will reach Howrah at 22:35 hours.

The train will stopped at three railway stations during its journey between HWH and NJP.

List of Stoppages of 22301/22302 Howrah- New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express

Bolpur (Shantiniketan)

Malda town

Barsoi

Timing

Journey from Howrah to NJP

Departure from Howrah – 05:55 hrs

Arrival at Bolpur – 07:43 hrs

Departure from Bolpur – 07:45 hrs

Arrival at Malda Town – 10:32 hrs

Departure from Malda Town – 10:35 hrs

Arrival at Barsoi – 11:50 hrs

Departure from Barsoi – 11:52 hrs

Arrival at NJP – 13:25 hrs

Journey from NJP to Howrah

Departure from NJP – 15:05 hrs

Arrival at Barsoi – 16:44 hrs

Departure from Barsoi – 16:46 hrs

Arrival at Malda Town – 17:50 hrs

Departure from Malda Town – 17:53 hrs

Arrival at Bolpur – 20:22 hrs

Departure from Bolpur – 20:24 hrs

Fare

However, the details about fare are not yet known. But is being expected that the fare will be higher than the Shatabdi Express plying on this route.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the Howrah (HWH)- New Jalpaiguri (NJP) Vande Bharat Express. The Prime Minister will reach the Howrah railway station at around 11:15 am. The PM will also inaugurate Joka-Taratala stretch of Kolkata Metro’s Purple line. Apart from these, he will also lay the foundation stone of redevelopment of New Jalpaiguri Railway station (NJP).

The PM will also dedicate four more railway projects to the nation which include- Boinchi – Shaktigarh 3rd Line, Dankuni – Chandanpur 4th Line, Nimtita – New Farakka Double Line, and Ambari Falakata – New Maynaguri – Gumanihat Doubling Project.