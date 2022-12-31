Howrah – New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Exp: Relish fish curry, Kosha mangsho, mishti doi & more from the Bengali menu – Check details

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced the menu for the newly launched Howrah – New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express. West Bengal’s first Vande Bharat Express will start its commercial journey from January 01, 2023. Thus, keeping the Bengali flavours in mind, the IRCTC has specially designed the menu.

The menu for this new semi-high speed train includes puri (luchi) and chana masala, Kosha mangsho (dry mutton or chicken), fish fillet and fish curry, sandesh, rosogolla and mishti doi (sweet curd). However, the food choice is optional in this train. If a passenger opted for the ‘No Food’ option, then catering charges would get deducted from the fare.

Sold out within hours

Within hours of the Indian Railways’ announcement of opening of the booking process for 22301/22302 Howrah (HWH) – New Jalpaiguri (NJP) Vande Bharat Express, the tickets were sold out. Both AC Chair Car (CC) and Executive Chair Car (EC) coaches have caught the fancy of the passengers, with a waitlist already prepared for January 01. Only 511 seats out of a total of 903 seats available for January 2, for AC Chair Car. While, for Executive Class (EC), 11 seats are available out of a total 69 seats.

The train was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video conferencing on Friday. This semi-high speed train is equipped with state-of-the-art passenger amenities. This ultra-modern train will cover the distance of 600km in 7.5 hours.

During its journey, the train will stop at three stations – Bolpur (Shantiniketan), Malda Town, and Barsoi. It will depart from Howrah at 05:55 hours and will reach the NJP at 13:25 hours. After a stopover of nearly 1.5 hours, the train will again leave for Howrah at 15:05 hours. It will reach the destination at 22:35 hours.