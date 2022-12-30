Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Shatabdi Express stoppage points, timings revised; Check latest updates here

Indian Railways has revised the timings of Howrah – New Jalpaiguri – Howrah Shatabdi Express. The move comes following the incorporation of a new stoppage at Eastern Railway’s Bardhaman station. The revised timings of the 12042/41 Shatabdi Express has come into effect from today itself.

During its journey from Howrah (HWH) to New Jalpaiguri (NJP), Shatabdi Express will stop at six stoppages. Earlier it was five stoppages.

List of stations for HWH-NJP Shatabdi Express stoppage:

Barddhaman

Bolpur (Shantiniketan)

New Farakka

Malda Town

Barsoi

Kishanganj

Check latest timings for 12041 HWH-NJP Shatabdi Express:

Departure from Howrah station – 14:25 hrs

Arrival at Barddhaman station – 15:27 hrs

Departure from Barddhaman station – 15:29 hrs

Arrival at Bolpur (Shantiniketan) – 16:13 hrs

Departure from Bolpur (Shantiniketan) – 16:15 hrs

Arrival at New Farakka – 18:42 hrs

Departure from New Farakka – 18:43 hrs

Arrival at Malda Town – 19:30 hrs

Departure from Malda Town – 19:35 hrs

Arrival at Barsoi – 20:45 hrs

Departure from Barsoi – 20:46 hrs

Arrival at Kishanganj – 21:25 hrs

Departure from Kishanganj – 21:27 hrs

Arrival at NJP – 22:55 hrs

Check revised timings for 12042 NJP-HWH Shatabdi Express:

Departure from NJP – 05:30 hrs

Arrival at Kishanganj – 06:33 hrs

Departure from Kishanganj – 06:35 hrs

Arrival at Barsoi – 07:16 hrs

Departure from Barsoi – 07:17 hrs

Arrival at Malda Town – 08:45 hrs

Departure from Malda Town – 08:50 hrs

Arrival at New Farakka – 09:24 hrs

Departure from New Farakka – 09:25 hrs

Arrival at Bolpur (Shantiniketan) – 11:17 hrs

Departure from Bolpur (Shantiniketan) – 11:19 hrs

Arrival at Barddhaman station – 12:16 hrs

Departure from Barddhaman station – 12:18 hrs

Arrival at Howrah station – 13:45 hrs