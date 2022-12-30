scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Shatabdi Express stoppage points, timings revised; Check latest updates here

During its journey from Howrah to New Jalpaiguri , Shatabdi Express will stop at six stoppages.

Written by Anish Mondal
Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Shatabdi Express stoppage points, timings revised; Check latest updates here
The revised timings of the 12042/41 Shatabdi Express has come into effect from today itself.

Indian Railways has revised the timings of Howrah – New Jalpaiguri – Howrah Shatabdi Express. The move comes following the incorporation of a new stoppage at Eastern Railway’s Bardhaman station. The revised timings of the 12042/41 Shatabdi Express has come into effect from today itself.

During its journey from Howrah (HWH) to New Jalpaiguri (NJP), Shatabdi Express will stop at six stoppages. Earlier it was five stoppages.

Also Read: Howrah – New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express: What is the ticket fare? Check seats, catering charges and more

Also Read

List of stations for HWH-NJP Shatabdi Express stoppage:

  • Barddhaman
  • Bolpur (Shantiniketan)
  • New Farakka
  • Malda Town
  • Barsoi
  • Kishanganj

Check latest timings for 12041 HWH-NJP Shatabdi Express:

Departure from Howrah station – 14:25 hrs

Arrival at Barddhaman station – 15:27 hrs
Departure from Barddhaman station – 15:29 hrs

Arrival at Bolpur (Shantiniketan) – 16:13 hrs
Departure from Bolpur (Shantiniketan) – 16:15 hrs

Arrival at New Farakka – 18:42 hrs
Departure from New Farakka – 18:43 hrs

Arrival at Malda Town – 19:30 hrs
Departure from Malda Town – 19:35 hrs

Arrival at Barsoi – 20:45 hrs
Departure from Barsoi – 20:46 hrs

Arrival at Kishanganj – 21:25 hrs
Departure from Kishanganj – 21:27 hrs

Arrival at NJP – 22:55 hrs

Also Read: West Bengal’s Howrah- New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express to commercially run from Jan 1! Know how to book tickets, get concessions and more  

Check revised timings for 12042 NJP-HWH Shatabdi Express:

Departure from NJP – 05:30 hrs

Arrival at Kishanganj – 06:33 hrs
Departure from Kishanganj – 06:35 hrs

Arrival at Barsoi – 07:16 hrs
Departure from Barsoi – 07:17 hrs

Arrival at Malda Town – 08:45 hrs
Departure from Malda Town – 08:50 hrs

Arrival at New Farakka – 09:24 hrs
Departure from New Farakka – 09:25 hrs

Arrival at Bolpur (Shantiniketan) – 11:17 hrs
Departure from Bolpur (Shantiniketan) – 11:19 hrs

Arrival at Barddhaman station – 12:16 hrs
Departure from Barddhaman station – 12:18 hrs

Arrival at Howrah station – 13:45 hrs

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 30-12-2022 at 11:46:59 am