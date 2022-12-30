Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Shatabdi Express stoppage points, timings revised; Check latest updates here

Indian Railways has revised the timings of Howrah – New Jalpaiguri – Howrah Shatabdi Express. The move comes following the incorporation of a new stoppage at Eastern Railway’s Bardhaman station. The revised timings of the 12042/41 Shatabdi Express has come into effect from today itself.
During its journey from Howrah (HWH) to New Jalpaiguri (NJP), Shatabdi Express will stop at six stoppages. Earlier it was five stoppages.
List of stations for HWH-NJP Shatabdi Express stoppage:
- Barddhaman
- Bolpur (Shantiniketan)
- New Farakka
- Malda Town
- Barsoi
- Kishanganj
Check latest timings for 12041 HWH-NJP Shatabdi Express:
Departure from Howrah station – 14:25 hrs
Arrival at Barddhaman station – 15:27 hrs
Departure from Barddhaman station – 15:29 hrs
Arrival at Bolpur (Shantiniketan) – 16:13 hrs
Departure from Bolpur (Shantiniketan) – 16:15 hrs
Arrival at New Farakka – 18:42 hrs
Departure from New Farakka – 18:43 hrs
Arrival at Malda Town – 19:30 hrs
Departure from Malda Town – 19:35 hrs
Arrival at Barsoi – 20:45 hrs
Departure from Barsoi – 20:46 hrs
Arrival at Kishanganj – 21:25 hrs
Departure from Kishanganj – 21:27 hrs
Arrival at NJP – 22:55 hrs
Check revised timings for 12042 NJP-HWH Shatabdi Express:
Departure from NJP – 05:30 hrs
Arrival at Kishanganj – 06:33 hrs
Departure from Kishanganj – 06:35 hrs
Arrival at Barsoi – 07:16 hrs
Departure from Barsoi – 07:17 hrs
Arrival at Malda Town – 08:45 hrs
Departure from Malda Town – 08:50 hrs
Arrival at New Farakka – 09:24 hrs
Departure from New Farakka – 09:25 hrs
Arrival at Bolpur (Shantiniketan) – 11:17 hrs
Departure from Bolpur (Shantiniketan) – 11:19 hrs
Arrival at Barddhaman station – 12:16 hrs
Departure from Barddhaman station – 12:18 hrs
Arrival at Howrah station – 13:45 hrs