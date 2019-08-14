Howrah-Anand Vihar bi-weekly Express gets swanky! Passengers can enjoy better train rides with new LHB rake

The newly upgraded Howrah-Anand Vihar Bbi-weekly Express will have a total of 22 LHB coaches including air-conditioned coaches, sleeper class coaches and general class coaches. (representational image)

Indian Railways’ Howrah-Anand Vihar bi-weekly Express gets swanky! Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways, in a bid to provide comfortable travel experience to passengers, has taken a noteworthy step! Now, instead of the conventional ICF (Integral Coach Factory) design coaches, Train number 12323 / 12324 Howrah-Anand Vihar bi-weekly Express will run with LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) rake with effect from 13 August 2019 from Howrah station in West Bengal and with effect from 15 August 2019 from Anand Vihar station in Delhi. The newly upgraded Howrah-Anand Vihar Bbi-weekly Express will have a total of 22 LHB coaches including air-conditioned coaches, sleeper class coaches and general class coaches.

Currently, the national transporter is replacing all conventional ICF-design coaches with LHB coaches. Since the modernization of trains is a continuous process, Indian Railways is carrying out the replacement work in a phased manner. From the financial year 2018-19, the production units of Indian Railways are only manufacturing LHB coaches.

The German technology-based LHB coaches were first introduced on the Indian Railways’ network in 2000, while the first such indigenous coach was put into service in 2003. Compared to ICF-design coaches, the LHB coaches offer better riding comfort to passengers. The LHB coaches boast anti-climbing features, which prevents from piling up of coaches on top of each other in case of any rail accident.

Earlier this month, Indian Railways made a record in coach production. The Modern Coach Factory (MCF) in Raebareli, had manufactured as many as 554 LHB coaches in the first four months of the current financial year, registering a new record. In July this year, a total of 142 LHB coaches were manufactured in MCF, taking the total number of LHB coaches to 554 from April to July 2019. Last year, during the same period, 368 LHB coaches were manufactured in MCF. The increase in production of LHB coaches in this financial year is more than 50% over last year.