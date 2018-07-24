How to track LIVE your Indian Railways train status, PNR status on WhatsApp; step-by-step guide

The feature provides passengers with information on live train status, PNR status, emerging railway station, departed railway station etc.

Indian Railways train status LIVE on WhatsApp! Did it ever occur to you that you can check the live status of an Indian Railways train on WhatsApp? If not, then you would be happy to know that MakeMyTrip has a Whatsapp feature for train passengers or users to check online train status via WhatsApp. The feature provides passengers with information on live train status, PNR status, emerging railway station, departed railway station etc. Considering the popularity and massive user base of WhatsApp, the messaging app owned by Facebook is likely to cater its railway services to a large number of people across the nation. Also, the feature reduces passenger’s dependence to call on 139 to get the status of the train. Here is how you can check live train status, PNR status on WhatsApp:

How to check live Indian Railways train status, PNR status on WhatsApp:

First, you have to make sure that you have the updated version of WhatsApp on your smartphone.

Now, save MakeMyTrip’s number on your smartphone which is 7349389104.

Go to WhatsApp and refresh your contact list. You will be able to locate MakeMyTrip on your WhatsApp.

Now, open the MakeMyTrip chat window on your WhatsApp. To check the live status of your train, now enter the train number.

Similarly, you can also check the booking status by entering the PNR number.

Thereafter, MakeMyTrip will respond with your real-time train/booking status.

However, one should know that the train number won’t reach the server until they see two blue tick marks on the WhatsApp text, which indicates the fact that the message was delivered successfully. In case, the two blue tick marks are not visible, make sure that the Wi-Fi connection or the mobile data is functioning properly. The response on WhatsApp depends on the load on the server but is claimed to be nearly real-time.