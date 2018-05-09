How to order food in train from IRCTC website, app, SMS and helpline number

IRCTC has requested passengers to use ‘Food On Track’ mobile app and ‘e-catering’ website of IRCTC, to place the order.

Ordering food while travelling in trains is not an uncommon thing to do. During journeys in Indian Railways trains, most of us are always ready to enjoy our meals with the scenic view of the countryside. Recently, the catering arm of Indian Railways i.e., Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) warned railway passengers about food suppliers such as Railyatri, Railrasoi, Khanagadi, Khanaonline, Food in train, Food on wheel, Travelzaika, Trainfood, Travelfood, Travelerfood, erail as they are not authorized by the national transporter to provide food on trains. IRCTC is the only authorized one from where railway passengers from across the country can order food while travelling. Also, IRCTC has requested passengers to use ‘Food On Track’ mobile app and ‘e-catering’ website of IRCTC, to place the order.

To order food online for consumption while travelling, first, the passenger will have to go to ecatering.irctc.co.in and enter the PNR (passenger name record) number. After entering the PNR number, the passenger will have to choose his/her station from the list of railway stations, displayed in drop-down menu. Following this, the vendor menu will open with food prices. Now, the passenger can choose the vendor and the food item. After selecting the food item, the passenger will have to select the mode of payment. After choosing the mode of payment, the order will be confirmed.

Once the transaction is completed, the passenger and the service provider will receive an email and SMS, which will have all the details of the order. Also, for verification, an OTP will be sent to the passenger, which will be used by the service provider on the mobile application at the time of food delivery. Another email and SMS will be sent, 2 hours before the scheduled delivery time at the station. Additionally, an email will be sent to the customer 24 hours before the scheduled delivery time at the station.

Interestingly, other than online ordering, passengers have two other options to place their order. First is by calling 1323 and the second is by sending an SMS to 139, typing MEAL <PNR>. Moreover, the cancellation of confirmed order is also there for passengers, but it needs to be done at least 2 hours before the scheduled delivery of the meal. However, the refund will take at least 3 days from the date of order cancellation.