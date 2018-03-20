How to book Ola cab using IRCTC Rail Connect app, website

According to IRCTC, you can now use its Rail Connect app and website to book wide range of services like railway ticket, book meal for train journey, air ticket, tourism packages and cabs.

IRCTC and OLA partnership: Cab and auto hailing company OLA has recently partnered with Indian Railways’ Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) to provide door to door cab and auto service facility to railway passengers. Initially, the pilot project will run for 6 months and under this initiative, railway passengers can book an OLA cab or auto through the IRCTC rail connect app and IRCTC web portal. The move has been taken as IRCTC, in order to enhance passenger experience, wanted to offer a one-stop solution to railway passengers on its platforms. According to IRCTC, you can now use its Rail Connect app and website to book wide range of services like railway ticket, book meal for train journey, air ticket, tourism packages and cabs.

The cab booking facility of OLA will allow railway passengers to choose from its services such as OLA Micro, OLA Mini, OLA Prime, OLA Prime Play, OLA Auto, Ola Share etc. The OLA cab services will be catered on paying the same price, which is available directly on the IRCTC Rail Connect App and IRCTC web portal. Under this facility, the railway passenger can opt to pre-book his/her cab up to 7 days ahead of the journey or upon reaching the railway station. In addition to this, IRCTC outlets or OLA kiosks across railway stations will also enable railway passengers to book cab services.

Here’s how you can book an Ola cab through IRCTC Rail Connect app and IRCTC website:

First of all, the passenger has to login to IRCTC website/app with credentials

Then the passenger has to click on the services section and select the service ‘Book a cab’

On selecting cab booking facility, the passenger will be redirected to OLA’s book.olacabs.com page

Now the passenger will have to provide his/her pick and drop location

The passenger will also have the option to choose between an immediate ride or a future ride

Then the passenger will have to choose the kind of cab service

Now, the passenger can make the payment to confirm the booking or choose to pay after the ride

The IRCTC spokesperson said that, with the IRCTC and OLA partnership, railway passengers will be provided with first and last mile connectivity. Recently, OLA launched OLA kiosks across five railway station in Delhi, in order to provide last mile connectivity to railway passengers.