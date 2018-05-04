How to book a tatkal e-ticket on IRCTC Rail Connect App in 10 easy steps

IRCTC has made it very easy to book e-tickets and make payment for the same through the IRCTC e-wallet.

Booking a tatkal ticket on IRCTC app? Want to make digital payment through IRCTC’s e-wallet? Indian Railway’s e-ticketing arm, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation or popularly known as IRCTC has made it very easy to book e-tickets and make payment for the same through the IRCTC e-wallet. The service can be handy for frequent travellers. IRCTC took to Twitter to announce the same. The official handle wrote, “Now #IRCTC e-wallet users can book #rail e-tickets including of #Tatkal quota through IRCTC Rail Connect Android App…” The IRCTC e-wallet allows a user to deposit money in their e-wallet from various banks. As per IRCTC, a user can have a maximum of six banks linked to the IRCTC e-wallet.

Now #IRCTC e-wallet users can book #rail e-tickets including of #Tatkal quota through IRCTC Rail Connect Android App. Download now! Just log on to https://t.co/s3mX8VqAiN pic.twitter.com/3h4F3Id7WX — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) May 1, 2018

How to book Tatkal e-tickets from IRCTC and make payment via e-wallet:

1. You need to create an account on IRCTC’s online portal.

2. You are requested to login to the IRCTC official website as much as 5 to 10 minutes before the stipulated time.

3. The maximum number of people you can book the e-ticket is 4 Passengers per PNR for Tatkal tickets.

4. For AC ticket the time starts at 10:00 AM and for Non-AC ticket, the time starts at 11:00 AM.

5. You need to select origin-destination and the date of journey. Click on Submit.

6. This is where you need to select quota as “TATKAL”. After doing that, you need to click on BOOK NOW for today’s date for any train.

7. Fill in the details correctly such as Name, Age, Gender, Seat Preference etc.

8. You need to check the “Book only if confirm berths are allotted” checkbox.

9. Another thing to keep in mind is that you will need to enter the Captcha carefully.

10. While making the payments, you will need to select the e-wallet. You can add money to the e-wallet from your desired bank.

However, before you go ahead and start booking the Tatkal e-tickets from IRCTC there are certain rules in place:

a. You have to book the tatkal e-tickets a day prior to the date you are travelling.

b. In the interest of passengers, one can claim a complete refund of the amount paid for the tickets even the extra charges of Tatkal, if the train with which you will be travelling to is more than three hours late.

c. One can claim a refund if the train’s route is changed and the passenger may not want to travel on that route.