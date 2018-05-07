How IRCTC will use Artificial Intelligence to serve you hygienic food on Indian Railways trains

IRCTC, which is the catering arm of the national transporter, will use AI vision detection.

In order to serve hygienic food with the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to railway passengers, the catering services of Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways are all set to undergo a major ‘technological’ revolution. Interestingly, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), which is the catering arm of the national transporter, will use AI vision detection, according to a Pioneer report. High definition cameras, connected to huge monitors, have been installed at all the 16 base kitchens at the IRCTC headquarters across the National Capital, the report said. With this system, any rodent or cockroach in any of the base kitchens can be tracked and with the help of AI, the matter will reach various stakeholders right till the IRCTC Managing Director in real time.

Recently, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal emphasized on the use of AI and innovations in order to transform the face of the national transporter. According to a senior railway official, to improve the catering units, the AI system, known as Obots, will be used, which can track any peculiarity in the catering operations. Further to this, he elaborated by saying that if a chef is not wearing the proper uniform, the AI system will track that and will notify it to the server which will then send a report to the mobile of the concerned contractor immediately and in case, if the issue is not addressed within 15 minutes, it will further be reported to IRCTC authorities in charge. Still, if no action is taken then the issue will be escalated to IRCTC Managing Director, he added. He also claimed that the technology will be made fully operational soon.

Last year, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) informed the parliament about flies, insects, dust, rats and cockroaches found in trains and food items. It also mentioned that to prepare beverages, unpurified water straight from the tap was used, waste bins were found without covers, which were not emptied regularly and were not washed. The official said that the new system will now be able to check all such issues. Also, food items will be served in biodegradable use and throw bagasse, which will give no scope to reuse the existing culinary used now.