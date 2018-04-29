How India’s first bullet train project is taking a leaf out of PM Modi’s ‘chai pe charcha’

India’s first bullet train will cover 12 stations including Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

Bullet train project: Indian Railways has decided to take a leaf out Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘chai pe charcha’! ‘Chai pe charcha’ was a concept that was introduced by Narendra Modi in the run up to 2014 general elections. It was part of Modi’s outreach to people as part of the election rally process. As Prime Minister, Modi has held several ‘chai pe charchas’ with world leaders. Now, to sensitise people on ground and spread awareness about the ongoing bullet train project between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, NHSRCL (National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited) has decided to organise ‘chai pe charcha’. Talking about the initiative, Dhananjay Kumar, PRO of NHSRCL tells FE Online, “From the first week of May we will go to all districts and areas in states where the bullet train project is being implemented. We will hold discussions with the people on ground over a cup of tea and make them aware about the benefits of the bullet train project. Gaon gaon ke nukad pe hum chai pe charcha karenge.”

“Many of these people will be land owners, whose land will be acquired for the bullet train project. The idea is to allay their fears and to make them understand the rates at which the land will be acquired and tell them that their rights are not under any threat,” he elaborates. Not only that, officials of NHSRCL which is the executing body under Indian Railways for the bullet train project, will also meet local MLAs, leaders and opposition leaders to spread awareness. “We have also identified some WhatsApp numbers on which regular updates about the bullet train project will be shared. These in turn can spread them further,” Dhananjay Kumar says, who incidentally also proposed all the above mentioned initiatives to spread awareness.

India’s first bullet train will cover 12 stations including Mumbai and Ahmedabad. The other ten stations are; Sabarmati, Anand, Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, Bilimora, Vapi, Boisar, Virar and Thane. The land acquisition work for the ambitious project has begun and the design of some stations is also ready. Recently, Achal Khare the MD of NHSRCL had said that the fares of bullet train will start from Rs 250 and go up to Rs 3,000. The first bullet train between Mumbai and Ahmedabad is expected to run in August 2022.