How Indian Railways staff prevented Mumbai-Kolhapur Sahyadri Express from crashing into a boulder; details

Indian Railways CCTV cameras avert huge accident! Last night, a train was stopped well in time before it could hit a fallen boulder in the hilly section of Mumbai-Pune route. Thanks to CCTV cameras installed by Indian Railways on the location for monitoring the route during monsoon! Last night around 8.15 PM, a huge boulder fell on the railway track near Lonavala, which held up the Mumbai-Kolhapur Sahyadri Express train for more than two hours. However, a train mishap was prevented as the CCTV monitoring staff noticed the boulder in time. Sunil Udasi, Chief Spokesperson, Central Railway was quoted in a PTI report saying that the CCTV monitoring staff alerted the higher authorities, and also made sure that the power supply to the overhead equipment was switched off, besides stopping oncoming trains well in time. According to details shared by the national transporter, the held up train number 11023 Sahyadri Express, travelling from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station to Kolhapur station left the site for a destination via middle line after pulling back to the rear station. Udasi was quoted saying that the Sahyadri Express was reversed to Thakurwadi railway station and then the train resumed its journey towards Kolhapur station around 10.30 PM. At Thakurwadi, the train passengers were provided water as well as snacks when the train reached Lonavala around 11.00 PM. He further claimed that the 2.3 metres long, 1.6 metres high and 2.2 metres wide boulder was big enough to cause serious damage if a train were to hit it. According to details shared by Indian Railways after the incident, the traffic on the route was restored in the shortest possible time. The middle line was also restored and the down line was cleared and declared safe at 11:00 PM. Now, all the three lines are safe and operational, the railways added.