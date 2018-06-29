How Indian Railways new radar-based system will monitor abnormal rise of water in major rivers

Recently, the N.F. Railway (Northeast Frontier Railway) has installed a system based on Radar Technology at Saraighat Rail-cum-Road Bridge.

Water level monitoring system: A big step has been taken in order to alert Indian Railways regarding any abnormal rise in water level. Recently, the N.F. Railway (Northeast Frontier Railway) has installed a system based on Radar Technology at Saraighat Rail-cum-Road Bridge. This is part of the nationwide programme to adopt modern technology to notify the national transporter about the abnormal rise in water level of major rivers across the nation. The water level in the Brahmaputra river will be monitored automatically on a continuous basis by the system. Also, the system will send SMS to pre-determined cell phones at regular intervals. So far, the railways used manual mode of recording. Hence, the automated system is an improvement over the manual system. Soon, the automated system will be integrated with the national transporter’s Track Management System (TMS).

According to a press release from N.F. Railway, very soon, a similar system will be set up in as many as 10 bridges within N.F. Railways. As soon as the water level in the river crosses danger level, an alert will be sent to railwaymen, who are looking after the system, so that train services can be suitably regulated to prevent any danger.

In this system, the instrument generates electromagnetic waves, which passes through the air, reaches the surface of the water and comes back to the sensor. The system calculates the distance between the instrument and water surface from the travel time of waves. Thus, a very accurate as well as a suitable level of water is determined. The data goes directly from the site to the master system through GPRS. With the help of an internet-based system, alert signals are sent automatically to cell phones and TMS.

Recently, the N. F. Railway came forward to help flood-affected people in the North-Eastern part of the country. Heavy showers since June 14, caused huge damage in many districts of Tripura and Assam. The N. F. Railway offered food to these distressed people and also allowed them to stay in railway stations and spare coaches.