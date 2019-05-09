How Indian Railways is transforming Old Delhi railway station into a world-class hub; images here

Old Delhi railway station: The first Indian Railways station of the national city, Delhi Junction or Old Delhi railway station, is undergoing a massive transformation! Built in 1864, the station currently handles a total of 242 trains (originating\/terminating\/passing through) and 2.50 lakh passengers daily, making it one of the busiest railway stations in the country. According to Indian Railways, to upgrade and beautify the station, a comprehensive action plan was prepared in three phases - immediate measures (6 months), short-term measures (6 to 12 months) and the long-term measures (12 to 18 months). In recent months, many development works have been carried out to give a new makeover to the worn-out station. Here are some of the major improvements which have been made at the Old Delhi railway station recently: Upgradation of main building fa\u00e7ade with a novel colour scheme and LED focussed lighting. Free high-speed WiFi service, RO water supply, murals in walls, stainless steel benches, different coloured dustbins for wet and dry garbage, LED lights, golf cart service for the elderly and handicapped, etc. have been provided. Renovation of Chandni Chowk side circulating area with concrete roads, dedicated lanes for cars, autos, taxis, rickshaws as well as pedestrians. A huge Central Park has been developed in front of the station with green plants on verges. Traffic marshalls have been deployed for regulating the vehicular movement and parking. Waiting halls have been renovated and toilet blocks have been dedicated for ladies, gents and Divyang passengers. Station guide touch screen and PNR touch screen have been provided for the guidance of passengers. To control electricity expenditure, solar panels have been installed. Station Director, Major Rambir Singh told Financial Express Online that 1 lakh unit\/per month is generated by the installed solar panels. New plastic bottle crusher machine, sanitary napkin vending machine have been commissioned and baby care room has been provided. Apart from the above-mentioned improvements, various other developmental works are under progress. According to the station director, a proposal has been sent for the provision of graffiti paintings to beautify the station complex. He also informed that there are plans to fully commercialize the first floor of the Old Delhi railway station soon. In the coming months, multipurpose stores are also likely to be opened to cater to the needs of passengers. Additionally, provision has been made for bio-toilets in collaboration with a Japanese firm, Masayuki Takeuchi.