How Indian Railways is revamping the famous Old Delhi railway station with new passenger amenities

The design of the windows too should be in harmony with the building architecture, it said. (IE)

The historic Old Delhi railway station would get back its glory after the ongoing renovation work which will preserve its heritage look while improving passenger amenities. Railway Board Chairman Ashwini Lohani, who visited the station complex today along with senior railway officials, directed officials to ensure that the main facade of the station building should be well maintained at all cost, a statement issued by Northern Railway said.

The design of the windows too should be in harmony with the building architecture, it said. As the second entry of the station is gaining more importance these days, he directed the officers to develop Platform number 16 and its surrounding areas to make them more traveller-friendly and aesthetically pleasing, the statement said.

“The CRB gave comprehensive instructions to the officers and staff to speed up the pace of the works that are being done to increase passenger amenities that shall make the passengers’ travel experience a pleasant one,” the statement said. During his inspection, Lohani said the signages must be placed strategically so as to guide passengers at every step.

Watch video: Indian Railways Tests New 12,000 HP ‘Make In India’ Electric Locomotive

He said a proposal for creating comfortable air-conditioned passenger lounge should be taken up and expedited. Expressing his displeasure over the poor upkeep of the parcel booking office, Lohani directed that the entire setup including the furniture, computers, printers and CCTV must be immediately upgraded so that the employees feel pride in their workplace. He directed that a time-bound action plan should be made for the upgradation and any slackness in the working of this office including its upkeep should be dealt with very strictly, the statement said quoting him.