How Indian Railways is planning to “smarten” up its headquarters

The Railways is not just giving its trains and stations an image makeover but is now looking at ways to smarten up its offices at Rail Bhavan in the heart of New Delhi, officials said today. (PTI)

The Railways is not just giving its trains and stations an image makeover but is now looking at ways to smarten up its offices at Rail Bhavan in the heart of New Delhi, officials said today. The Railway Board has formed a committee to implement a proposal for beautifying the headquarters of the 165-year-old national transporter. Framed photographs of heritage locos, engines, trains and stations will be put up on the walls of Rail Bhavan, they said. “When the entire railway establishment was in Bhopal last month for Railway Week celebrations, an idea was mooted that we put up images depicting the history of the Railways in Rail Bhavan to showcase our heritage and also to highlight the good work done to modernise the Railways,” said an official.

The committee will look into details such as which photograph would be hung where in the five-storeyed building. Some of the images expected to find a spot on the wall are those of India’s first locomotive, the first indigenous train set, its first steam engine and of redeveloped stations.