How Indian Railways has given its Jaipur station an ‘airport-like’ feel; beautiful images of makeover

As per Railway Board’s instruction, a total of 35 stations on Indian Railways’ network including Jaipur Junction were to be provided improved lighting facilities by 28 February 2019.

Indian Railways turns Jaipur Junction railway station into ‘airport-standard’! Piyush Goyal-led Railway Ministry is upgrading several railway stations and giving them facelifts. Recently, the North Western zone of Indian Railways, by installing LED lights all across the Jaipur Junction railway station has improved the lighting levels at the station. Moreover, with enhanced lighting, the railway station, which falls under the North Western Railways’ Jaipur division, has been given an “airport kind of illumination” level, states the Indian Railways press release. Now, the station building of Jaipur Junction not only provides better lighting but also boasts of a beautiful look.

According to the release issued by the North Western Railway zone, as per Railway Board’s instruction, a total of 35 stations on Indian Railways’ network including Jaipur Junction were to be provided improved lighting facilities by 28 February 2019. However, the Jaipur railway division achieved this target much before the scheduled deadline. Out of the 35 railway stations, Jaipur Junction and Ajmer railway stations were selected from North Western Railway zone. For this initiative, a plan was also created by the Railway Board to improve the lighting conditions of concourse halls, station platforms, circulating areas, waiting rooms, reservation counters, enquiry counters, foot over bridges (FOBs), stairs, parking areas, escalators, lifts as well as other places of all the selected 35 railway stations.

The station building of Jaipur Junction not only provides better lighting but also boasts of a beautiful look.

Under Railway Board’s instruction, North Western Railways’ Jaipur Junction railway station was equipped with modern and high quality LED lights. In addition to this, while installing LED lights across the railway station premises, the national transporter also took measures to save electricity. Therefore, energy-efficient LED lights have been used in a bid to increase the illumination level of the railway station, while saving on electricity, the press release added.

Indian Railways is installing LED bulbs at stations as they are more energy-efficient compared to other bulbs.

Indian Railways is installing LED bulbs at stations as they are more energy-efficient compared to other bulbs and also helps the Railway Ministry to save money.