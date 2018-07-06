How Balwant, a railway trackman, helped avert a rail accident; awarded by Indian Railways

A trackman of the Ratlam Division of Western Railway was felicitated by Railway Board Chairman Ashwani Lohani for helping to avert an accident. (PTI)

A trackman of the Ratlam Division of Western Railway was felicitated by Railway Board Chairman Ashwani Lohani today for helping to avert an accident, a statement from the railways said today.

Balwant, while returning to headquarters after the day’s work on July 1, noticed that a ballast retainer of a bridge had collapsed in Thandla- Bajranggarh station in Ratlam Division and alerted senior officials.

“To boost his morale and as a token of appreciation, he has been awarded with commendation certificate and cash award of Rs 5,000. He and his family are given first AC travel pass and AC accommodation at New Delhi,” the statement said.

His presence of mind in immediately protecting the track and informing his superior engineers helped officials take necessary steps in restoring the bridge on priority basis.

This comes days after a bridge in Mumbai collapsed injuring five people.